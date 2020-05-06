United States Soft Tissue Repair Markets 2020-2026: Breast Reconstruction, Hernia Repair, Dural Repair, Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration, Nerve Repair, and Cardiovascular Repair Markets

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soft Tissue Repair Market Analysis | United States | 2020-2026 | MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the U.S. market for soft tissue repair is expected to grow at a high-single-digit rate over the forecast period. This is mainly driven by increases in unit sales, as medical conditions become more prevalent and/or procedures become more common.



This report on the U.S. market for soft tissue repair includes breast reconstruction, hernia repair, dural repair, dental soft tissue regeneration, nerve repair and cardiovascular repair.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. U.S. Soft Tissue Repair Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Trend Analysis by Segment

2.4 Drivers and Limiters

2.4.1 Market Drivers

2.4.2 Market Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

2.6 Mergers and Acquisitions



3. Procedure Numbers

3.1 Procedures

3.1.1 Breast Reconstruction Procedures

3.1.2 Hernia Repair Procedures

3.1.3 Dural Repair Procedures

3.1.4 Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Procedures

3.1.5 Cardiovascular Repair Procedures

3.1.6 Nerve Repair Procedures



4. Breast Reconstruction Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

4.3.1 Breast Reconstruction Market

4.3.1.1 Allograft Breast Reconstruction Market

4.3.1.2 Xenograft Breast Reconstruction Market

4.3.1.3 Synthetic Breast Reconstruction Market

4.4 Drivers and Limiters

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



5. Hernia Repair Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.2.1 Hernia Repair Market Overview by Segment

5.2.2 Hernia Repair Market Overview by Material

5.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

5.3.1 Hernia Repair Market

5.3.2 Ventral Hernia Repair Market

5.3.2.1 Allograft Ventral Hernia Repair Market

5.3.2.2 Xenograft Ventral Hernia Repair Market

5.3.2.3 Reinforced Xenograft Ventral Hernia Repair Market

5.3.2.4 Non-Reinforced Xenograft Ventral Hernia Repair Market

5.3.2.5 Synthetic Ventral Hernia Repair Market

5.3.2.6 Resorbable Synthetic Ventral Hernia Repair Market

5.3.2.7 Non-Resorbable Synthetic Ventral Hernia Repair Market

5.3.3 Inguinal Hernia Repair Market

5.3.3.1 Allograft Inguinal Hernia Repair Market

5.3.3.2 Xenograft Inguinal Hernia Repair Market

5.3.3.3 Synthetic Inguinal Hernia Repair Market

5.3.4 Hiatal Hernia Repair Market

5.3.4.1 Allograft Hiatal Hernia Repair Market

5.3.4.2 Xenograft Hiatal Hernia Repair Market

5.3.4.3 Reinforced Xenograft Hiatal Hernia Repair Market

5.3.4.4 Non-Reinforced Xenograft Hiatal Hernia Repair Market

5.3.4.5 Synthetic Hiatal Hernia Repair Market

5.4 Drivers and Limiters

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5.5.1 Total Hernia Repair Market

5.5.2 Ventral Hernia Repair Market

5.5.2.1 Xenograft Ventral Hernia Repair Market

5.5.2.2 Synthetic Ventral Hernia Repair Market

5.5.3 Inguinal Hernia Repair Market

5.5.4 Hiatal Hernia Repair Market

5.5.4.1 Xenograft Hiatal Hernia Repair Market



6. Dural Repair Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.3.1 Dural Repair Market

6.3.2 Allograft Dural Repair Market

6.3.3 Xenograft Dural Repair Market

6.3.4 Synthetic Dural Repair Market

6.4 Drivers and Limiters

6.4.1 Market Drivers

6.4.2 Market Limiters

6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



7. Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3.1 Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

7.3.1.1 Allograft Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

7.3.1.2 Xenograft Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration Market

7.3.1.3 Dental Wound Care Market

7.3.1.4 Plug Dental Wound Care Market

7.3.1.5 Tape Dental Wound Care Market

7.3.1.6 Foam Dental Wound Care Market

7.4 Drivers and Limiters

7.4.1 Market Drivers

7.4.2 Market Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



8. Nerve Repair Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 Nerve Repair Market

8.3.2 Nerve Wrap Market

8.3.3 Nerve Graft Market

8.3.4 Nerve Tube Market

8.4 Drivers and Limiters

8.4.1 Market Drivers

8.4.2 Market Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



9. Cardiovascular Repair Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.3.1 Cardiac Patch Market

9.3.1.1 Xenograft Cardiac Patch Market

9.3.1.2 Allograft Cardiac Patch Market

9.3.1.3 Synthetic Cardiac Patch Market

9.3.2 Vascular Patch Market

9.3.2.1 Xenograft Vascular Patch Market

9.3.2.2 Synthetic Vascular Patch Market

9.4 Drivers and Limiters

9.4.1 Market Drivers

9.4.2 Market Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



