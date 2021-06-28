United States Tall and Deep Tub Dishwasher Market Report 2021-2027: Types, Water Consumption, Energy Consumption, Capacity, Noise Declaration, Depth, and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Tall And Deep Tub Dishwasher Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Types, by Water Consumption,?by?Energy Consumption,?by?Capacity,?by Noise Declaration, by Depth, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Tall And Deep Tub Dishwasher Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021E-2027F.

The US tall and deep tub dishwasher market in 2020 witnessed moderate growth on account of increasing technological advancement and growing adoption of dishwashers among households.

The housing sector in the United States is likely to witness increased demand for dishwashers, particularly on the account of the need to save time, energy and water for cleaning purposes. Further, improvement in living standards and rising disposable income of the people are some other factors that would lead to the growth of the tall and deep tub dishwasher market in the US during the forecast period.

However, the market witnessed a slowdown during 2020 as a result of disruptions in the supply chain and the slowdown of industrial activities due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Correspondingly, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the e-commerce channel as the consumers avoid going to retail stores to buy consumer appliances and prefer online mode to buy products.

The players in the country dealing in dishwashers are concentrating more on designing innovative and user-friendly products to provide a better consumer experience. Along with this, the growing interest in remodeling the kitchen, due to changing interest, would be a key driver for the growth of the dishwasher market in the country.

By types, the top control dishwashers held the highest market revenue share in 2020 due to widespread adoption by individual users. Top-control dishwashers have been consumer choice as they offer a more minimalist and elevated appearance. The smooth finish and lack of front controls make it a more appealing choice.

The US tall and deep tub dishwasher market revenues are fragmented among several domestic players such as Whirlpool and international players such as Bosch in the country. Bosch emerged as the dominant player in the market in 2020 on account of reliability and better leak protection in its dishwashers than most brands in the domain.

By depth, maximum revenue and volume share was attained by standard tall and deep tub dishwashers which are approximately 24 inches wide, 24 inches deep, and 35 inches high, considering the fact that most cabinet openings are prepared to fit standard dishwashers. However, custom spaces designed for dishwashers in modular kitchen spaces are expected to drive the demand for 25 inches and above segmentation during the forecast period.

The US tall and deep tub dishwasher market report provides associate unbiased and elaborate analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which might facilitate the stakeholders to device and align their market ways consistent with the present and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights:

US tall and deep tub dishwasher market Overview

US tall and deep tub dishwasher market Outlook

US tall and deep tub dishwasher market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of market Revenues and Volumes for the Period 2018-2025F

Historical Data and Forecast of market Revenues and Volumes, By types, water consumption, energy consumption, capacity, noise declaration and depth for the Period 2017-2027F

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Drivers and Restraints

US tall and deep tub dishwasher market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Opportunity Assessment

US tall and deep tub dishwasher market Shares, By Company

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Scope and Segmentation:

By Types

Top control Dishwashers

Front control Dishwashers

By Water Consumption

Up to 500 gal/year

501-750 gal/year

751-1000 gal/year

By Energy Consumption

up to 200 kwh/year

201-250 kwh/year

251-300 kwh/year

above-300 kwh/year

By Capacity

40-60 items

61-100 items

101-150 items

By Noise Declaration

Up to 43db

43-45db

46-48db

49-50db

above-50db

By Depth

22-24 inches

25-27 inches

Above 27 inches

Company Profiles

Arcelik AS

Asko Appliances Inc.

Electrolux AB

Haier Group Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Miele, Inc.

Robert Bosch LLC

Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America, LLC

Smeg US Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

