United States Tall and Deep Tub Dishwasher Market Report 2021-2027: Types, Water Consumption, Energy Consumption, Capacity, Noise Declaration, Depth, and Competitive Landscape
Jun 28, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Tall And Deep Tub Dishwasher Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Types, by Water Consumption,?by?Energy Consumption,?by?Capacity,?by Noise Declaration, by Depth, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US Tall And Deep Tub Dishwasher Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021E-2027F.
The US tall and deep tub dishwasher market in 2020 witnessed moderate growth on account of increasing technological advancement and growing adoption of dishwashers among households.
The housing sector in the United States is likely to witness increased demand for dishwashers, particularly on the account of the need to save time, energy and water for cleaning purposes. Further, improvement in living standards and rising disposable income of the people are some other factors that would lead to the growth of the tall and deep tub dishwasher market in the US during the forecast period.
However, the market witnessed a slowdown during 2020 as a result of disruptions in the supply chain and the slowdown of industrial activities due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Correspondingly, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the e-commerce channel as the consumers avoid going to retail stores to buy consumer appliances and prefer online mode to buy products.
The players in the country dealing in dishwashers are concentrating more on designing innovative and user-friendly products to provide a better consumer experience. Along with this, the growing interest in remodeling the kitchen, due to changing interest, would be a key driver for the growth of the dishwasher market in the country.
By types, the top control dishwashers held the highest market revenue share in 2020 due to widespread adoption by individual users. Top-control dishwashers have been consumer choice as they offer a more minimalist and elevated appearance. The smooth finish and lack of front controls make it a more appealing choice.
The US tall and deep tub dishwasher market revenues are fragmented among several domestic players such as Whirlpool and international players such as Bosch in the country. Bosch emerged as the dominant player in the market in 2020 on account of reliability and better leak protection in its dishwashers than most brands in the domain.
By depth, maximum revenue and volume share was attained by standard tall and deep tub dishwashers which are approximately 24 inches wide, 24 inches deep, and 35 inches high, considering the fact that most cabinet openings are prepared to fit standard dishwashers. However, custom spaces designed for dishwashers in modular kitchen spaces are expected to drive the demand for 25 inches and above segmentation during the forecast period.
The US tall and deep tub dishwasher market report provides associate unbiased and elaborate analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which might facilitate the stakeholders to device and align their market ways consistent with the present and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights:
- US tall and deep tub dishwasher market Overview
- US tall and deep tub dishwasher market Outlook
- US tall and deep tub dishwasher market Forecast
- Historical Data and Forecast of market Revenues and Volumes for the Period 2018-2025F
- Historical Data and Forecast of market Revenues and Volumes, By types, water consumption, energy consumption, capacity, noise declaration and depth for the Period 2017-2027F
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- US tall and deep tub dishwasher market Trends
- Industry Life Cycle
- Opportunity Assessment
- US tall and deep tub dishwasher market Shares, By Company
- Market Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Markets Scope and Segmentation:
By Types
- Top control Dishwashers
- Front control Dishwashers
By Water Consumption
- Up to 500 gal/year
- 501-750 gal/year
- 751-1000 gal/year
By Energy Consumption
- up to 200 kwh/year
- 201-250 kwh/year
- 251-300 kwh/year
- above-300 kwh/year
By Capacity
- 40-60 items
- 61-100 items
- 101-150 items
By Noise Declaration
- Up to 43db
- 43-45db
- 46-48db
- 49-50db
- above-50db
By Depth
- 22-24 inches
- 25-27 inches
- Above 27 inches
Company Profiles
- Arcelik AS
- Asko Appliances Inc.
- Electrolux AB
- Haier Group Corporation
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Miele, Inc.
- Robert Bosch LLC
- Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America, LLC
- Smeg US Inc.
- Whirlpool Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rq7e1
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article