United States Tolling Market Growth Opportunities 2021-2025: Growing Car Rental Industry, Truck Only Tolls and Modification in Electronic Toll Collection System

The US tolling market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The US tolling market is expected to increase due many growth drivers such as Escalating Rental Car Industry, Approaching New Projects, Truck Only Tolls, Modification in Electronic Toll Collection System, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as Economic Risk for the Tolling Business, Struggle to increase interoperability, etc.

The report "The US Tolling Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)", provides an in depth analysis of the US tolling market by value, by toll road mileage, by vehicle share, etc. The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.



Verra Mobility Corporation, KAPSCH (KAPSCH TrafficCom), Roper Technologies, Inc. (TransCore), Abertis (Emovis) and Sociedad Iberica de Construcciones Electricas (Sice Inc.) are some of the key players operating in the US tolling market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Tolling Industry: An Overview

2.2 Electronic Toll Collection System: An Overview



3. Market Analysis

3.1 The US Toll Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Tolling Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Toll Road by Mileage

3.1.3 The US Toll Road by Growth in Mileage

3.1.4 The US Toll Market by Potential Increase in Toll Road Miles

3.1.5 The US Toll Market by Potential Interstate Route Toll Conversions

3.1.6 The US Toll Market by Number of Vehicles

3.1.7 The US Toll Road Market by Fleet Share

3.1.8 The US Toll Market by Electronic Toll System Account Penetration



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.1.1 Escalating Rental Car Industry

4.1.2 Approaching New Projects

4.1.3 Truck Only Tolls

4.1.4 Hike in Gasoline Prices

4.1.5 Modification in Electronic Toll Collection System

4.1.6 Value-Added Tolling

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Economic Risk for the Tolling Business

4.2.2 Struggle to Increase Interoperability

4.2.3 Seasonality

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Upcoming Tolling Technologies

4.3.2 New Opportunity for P3 Concessions

4.3.3 Next Generation Transponders



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Toll Market: Player Analysis

5.1.1 The US Toll Market Share of RACs by Players



6. Company Profiles

Verra Mobility Corporation

KAPSCH (KAPSCH TrafficCom)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (TransCore)

Abertis (Emovis)

Sociedad Iberica de Construcciones Electricas (Sice Inc.)

