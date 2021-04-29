United States Toys Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring Mattel, Hasbro, & LEGO Systems

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Toys Market - Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2020 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States toys market is set to surpass US$ 56 Billion by 2027.

The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States toys market. The study also presents a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics and estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2021 - 2027. The report delivers a clear understanding of the up-to-date and future growths of the United States toys market.

The report comprehends a profound study with size in terms of the value of the US toys market. The report delivers a clear understanding of the up-to-date and future growths of the United States toys market. The report also discovers a comprehensive investigation of the market segmentation by toys category in the United States from 2017 to 2020 and forecasts to 2027. The report also details the market share of the US toys market by toys category between 2017 - 2020 and 2021 - 2027.

Additionally, this up-to-date report offers a clear view of the regulatory framework of the United States toys market. The report also tracks and analyses competitive developments, including collaboration, partnerships deal, and licensing agreements in the market. The report also delivers an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, drivers, and restraining forces that influence the growth of the market.

The report also analyses detailed profiles of innovative and leading players with information on business overview and the latest developments.

Report Scope:

The Market Size of the United States Toys Market with Six Years Forecast

The United States Toys Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017 - 2027

An Insightful Analysis of the United States Toys Market Segmentation and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Collaboration, Partnership Deals, and Licensing Agreement

Delivers an In-Depth Analysis of Evolving Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints of the United States Toys Market

Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Toys Market

A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of the Business Overview and Recent Development

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for their Products, Services, and Continuous Product Developments are:

Mattel, Inc.

Hasbro, Inc.

LEGO Systems, Inc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the current size of the overall toys market in the United States ?

? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2027?

What are the major drivers of the United States toys market?

toys market? What are the major inhibitors of the United States toys market?

toys market? What is the regulatory framework in the United States toys market?

toys market? What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the United States toys market?

toys market? Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Toys Market Size and Forecast (2017 - 2027)

3. United States Toys Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017 - 2027

4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Toys Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors

5. United States Toys Market Segmentation - By Toys Category (2017 - 2027)

5.1 Action Figure & Accessories

5.2 Arts & Crafts

5.3 Building Sets

5.4 Dolls

5.5 Games/Puzzles

5.6 Infant/ Toddler/ Preschool Toys

5.7 Outdoor & Sports Toys

5.8 Plush

5.9 Vehicles

5.10 Youth Electronics

5.11 Other Toys

6. Regulatory Framework of the United States Toys Market

7. Major Deals in the United States Toys Market

7.1 Collaborations Deals

7.2 Partnership Deals

7.3 Licensing Agreement

8. Key Companies Analysis

8.1 Mattel, Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Recent Development

8.2 Hasbro, Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Recent Development

8.3 LEGO Systems, Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Recent Development

