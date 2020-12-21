United States Urgent Care Centers Market 2020-2025 Including COVID-19, POC Tests, Vaccines and Other Sales

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Market for Urgent Care Centers (Including COVID-19, POC Tests, Vaccines and Other Sales)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Market for Urgent Care Centers, is a detailed look at the current state of these healthcare outlets, including the number of locations, expected growth and revenues. Revenues in this report are segmented by the reason for visit to the UCC and are forecasted to 2025.



What is the Market for Urgent Care Centers? What Services are they Selling? Who is Selling Testing and Vaccine Products to Urgent Care?



This comprehensive report answers these questions, and more.



With approximately 10,000 locations across the country, urgent care clinics (UCCs), are an increasingly important of the U.S. health care marketplace. They offer walk-in care and a range of services, expanded hours and limited wait times. Urgent care centers are not new. There are many urgent care centers in operation 30 years or more. There are urgent care centers operating longer than the primary practices surrounding them. But in a sense, urgent care as it exists now is new in that the awareness and utilization of these centers increased greatly.



This has created a 20 billion-plus dollar market for urgent care in the U.S. The urgent care business model involves providing a full range of services of non-emergency acute care. UCCs differ from traditional physicians' offices with procedure rooms for lacerations and fractures, a radiology department for x-ray services, and a laboratory.

What distinguishes urgent care centers is that they are a walk in clinic offering extended hour access for acute illness and injury care that is either beyond the scope or availability of the typical primary care practice but offer less services than an emergency room would.

This report finds that while there is clear growth, there are also trends that will limit that growth. This report investigates these challenges, and also takes a look at the positive and negative effects of the COVID-19 on urgent care centers. The report will provide marketers and business planners with the important data they need on this emerging channel of business.



The analyst has covered the urgent care trend with estimates of its impact on IVD and imaging for a decade. This report includes projections of POC and other test sales as well as revenues earned by clinics themselves.

The urgent care clinic concept has shown potential to provide affordable, accessible and quality medical care to consumers who otherwise would have to wait hours, days, or even weeks for care. They also provide an alternative to costly, time-consuming emergency room care for sicknesses that could have been prevented if basic health care services had been available.



For example, a 2010 Health Affairs report pointed to cost saving potential, finding that up to 27% of emergency department cases could be seen in urgent care; such a transition would generate up to $4.4 billion in annual cost savings. A more recent white paper from the Urgent Care Association of America estimated that the cost savings of using urgent care centers versus emergency departments could amount to as high as about $18.5 billion per year.

Profiles of operators and market share is provided. As urgent care centers are an important target market for pharmaceutical and IVD companies, the market opportunity for these supplier companies is provided.

As part of its coverage, this report provides:

COVID-19 Impact on Urgent Care

COVID-19 Test Revenues to Urgent Care Centers and IVD Companies

The Urgent Care Center Concept: Startup Costs, Staffing, Ownership

Current Healthcare and Insurance Trends

Number of Locations and Forecasts

Key Trends in Urgent Care 2020

Revenue Per Patient

Competition and Saturation

Seniors and Urgent Care

COVID-19 Vaccines?

Competition from New Venues

Urgent Care Market Size by Type of Visit and Forecasts

Supplier Sales to Urgent Care Centers

Point-of-Care Tests

Immunoassays and Clinical Chemistry

Imaging Equipment

Vaccines Sales to Urgent Care

Company Profiling

Major Players by Locations

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER ONE: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Urgent Care Location Growth

Definition of Urgent Care

The U.S. Healthcare Situation

Urgent Care Centers Market

Urgent Care Market 2013-2025

The U.S. Healthcare Situation

The U.S. Healthcare Situation

Major Findings of the Report

Scope and Methodology

CHAPTER TWO: INTRODUCTION

Business Model

Ownership by Type

The Need for Alternatives

High Cost of Care

Inconsistent Quality of Care

Delays to Treatment

Patient Visits

Revenue Per Patient

Location Growth

CHAPTER THREE: URGENT CARE CENTER MARKET

The Industry

Urgent Care Center Sales Forecasts

Competition

FOUR: URGENT CARE CENTER SUPPLIERS

POC Testing Sales to Urgent Cares

POC Tests by Type

POC Tests by Type

Diabetes POC Testing

HIV POC Testing

Influenza POC Testing

Pregnancy/Ovulation POC Testing

Drugs of Abuse POC Testing

Clinical Chemistries, Sales to Urgent Cares

Vaccines, Vaccines Sales to Urgent Cares

Diseases for Which Vaccines Are Available in the U.S., 2017

COVID-19 Vaccines and Urgent Care Distribution

COVID-19 Vaccines and Urgent Care Distribution

Share of U.S. Vaccine Sales to Urgent Care Centers by Type of Vaccine

Imaging Equipment

X-Ray Equipment

Computer Tomography (CT) Equipment

Ultrasound

U.S. Market for X-Ray, Ultrasound and CT Equipment, 2011-2021

CHAPTER FIVE: COMPANY PROFILES

American Family Care

Banner Health

Bellin Health

Care Now

CareSpot

City MD

Doctors Care

Fast Pace Care

FastMed

Hometown Urgent Care

Intermountain Instacare

MDNow

MedExpress Urgent Care

Next Care

Patient First

Physicians Immediate Care

Urgent Team

U.S. Healthworks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8webw

