United States US DoD Budget Assessment Report 2020-2024

This research service focuses on the US DoD spending requests for research, development, test & evaluation (RDT&E), procurement, and operations & maintenance (O&M) categories. The analyst has segmented the budget request by military department, and 20 technology areas, such as aircraft, ships, ground vehicles and command & control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (C4ISR).
The fiscal year 2020 Department of Defense (DoD) budget request outlined in this research is the third budget under the Trump administration. The DoD request for 2020 is notably higher than that of 2019 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. This research details the defense departments and agency programs requests that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US defense market.
The research includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance of participating as a primary or subcontractor on a variety of defense projects and programs. The research assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it is likely to require in the future.
The research also provides information on contract activity for the 2018 calendar year. The contract activity encompasses Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Services contracts awarded, and lists the top 10 US DoD contractors. The base year for DoD budgets is 2018, and the market forecast is estimated from 2019 to 2024.
Research, new purchases, and services for computers, healthcare, and base operations support are included. Classified budget requests are included, but cannot be broken out into technology areas. Budget requests include base, overseas contingency operations (OCO), and emergency categories.
Products and services that are inherent in new-build tactical ground vehicles, ships, and aircraft platforms are included if distinctly specified by program or modification. Program funding and contract values do not always align year-to-year due to administrative costs, multiyear contracts, and technology used across segments. Program and contract segmentation, large multi-year contract assessment, and funding forecasts for 2019 and beyond are made at the analyst's discretion.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Predictions
- Executive Summary - Market Overview
- Executive Summary - Top Transformational Shifts Expected to Shape the Future of US DoD Budgets (2020 to 2024)
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Executive Summary - Top Trends for the US DoD Market
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Defense Technology Segmentation
- Market Segmentation
- Competitive Structure of the US DoD Market
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints - DoD Budget Assessment
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - DoD Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- DoD Top Line Budget Request for 2020
- Forecast Discussion
- Mega Trends - Long-term Trends Driving DoD Budgets
5. Competitive Overview - DoD Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top 10 DoD Contractors
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - US DoD 2020 Budget Assessment
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for US DoD Product Providers
7. Budget Breakdown
- 2020 Budget by Department
- 2020 Budget by Appropriation
- Total RDT&E, Procurement, and O&M Program Funding by Technology Area
- 2020 RDT&E Budget by Department
- Top 10 RDT&E Programs
- 2020 O&M Budget by Department
- Top 10 O&M Programs
- 2020 Procurement Budget by Department
- Top 10 Procurement Programs
- 2020 Air Force Budget by Appropriation
- Top 10 Air Force Programs
- 2020 Army Budget by Appropriation
- Top 10 Army Programs
- 2020 Joint Program Budget by Appropriation
- Top 10 Joint Programs
- 2020 Navy/Marines Budget by Appropriation
- Top 10 Navy/Marines Programs
- Representative Unfunded Priorities List Requests
8. The Last Word
