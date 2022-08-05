United States Used Car Loans Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Used Car Loans Market, By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedans, SUVs) By Financier (OEM, Banks, NBFCs) By Percentage of Amount Sanctioned (Up to 25%, 25-50%, 51-75%, Above 75%) By Tenure, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States used car loans market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Used car prices are lower than those of new automobile prices. Used vehicle loans are the financial assistance and support that lending organizations offer to prospective customers who are willing to invest in used cars at specific interest rates.



Due to the fact that used cars have reduced durability, viability, and other associated issues that are taken into account, these sanctioned loans are only for used cars. The market is driven by the growing demand for used car ownerships and the changing living standards of an individual.

The government is extending aid, and financing bodies are coming up with viable and affordable schemes and loan plans that are easier to repay and have low-interest rates. Also, they are making use of online platforms to expand their reach and capture the highest market share.



The United States used car loans market is segmented into vehicle type, financier, percentage of amount sanctioned, tenure, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs. Hatchbacks are anticipated to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Hatchbacks are affordable and have an enhanced boot space. They have compact designs, allowing them to move through narrow spaces easily. The advantages of having a hatchback car drive sales in the country.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of United States used car loans market from 2017 to 2021

used car loans market from 2017 to 2021 To estimate and forecast the market size of United States used car loans market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

used car loans market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F To classify and forecast United States used car loans market based on vehicle type, financier, percentage of amount sanctioned, tenure, competitional landscape, and regional distribution

used car loans market based on vehicle type, financier, percentage of amount sanctioned, tenure, competitional landscape, and regional distribution To identify dominant region or segment in the United States used car loans market

used car loans market To identify drivers and challenges for United States used car loans market

used car loans market To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States used car loans market

used car loans market To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States used car loans market

used car loans market To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States used car loans market

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States used car loans market.

ICICI Bank

Ally Financial Inc

The Bank of America Corporation

Capital One Financial Corporation

The Ford Motor Company

General Motors Financial Company, Inc

JPMorgan Chase & Co

American Honda Finance Corporation

Pentagon Federal Credit Union

Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

Report Scope

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United States Used Car Loans Market, By Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

Sedans

SUVs

United States Used Car Loans Market, By Financier:

OEM

Banks

NBFCs

United States Used Car Loans Market, By Percentage of Amount Sanctioned:

Up to 25%

25-50%

51-75%

Above 75%

United States Used Car Loans Market, By Tenure:

Less than 3 years

3-5 years

United States Used Car Loans Market, By Region:

South West

Mid-West

North East

