United States Value-based Care (VBC) Market Report 2021: Assessment on Which Key Technologies to Prioritize in the VBC Ecosystem

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Value-based Care: Trends & Business Implications for Medical Device Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study focuses on providing a detailed strategic implementation playbook for MedTech vendors to better approach the VBC requirement of different stakeholders as well as provide insights into assessment on which key technologies to prioritize in the VBC ecosystem.

Value-based care (VBC) model aims at providing better outcome and care quality to patients in a cost-effective manner. The revenue risk and incentive for providing better value could be shared between multiple stakeholders including payers, healthcare providers, medical technology participants, and others.

The study also helps the MedTech participants to understand the key expectations from VBC partners, and how to best align their capabilities to meet this requirement. Strong growth opportunities exist in remote patient management, hospital at home, and value-based procurement.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the desired characteristics of MedTech participants, and how are they focusing on developing those capabilities?

What are the varied requirements of different stakeholders in VBC, and what should be MedTech participants' approaches to best align with these requirements?

What will be the impact of VBC on demand from different health provider customer segments and the calls to action for MedTech participants?

How will the adoption and spending on different medical technology areas be affected in the shift toward value-based care ecosystem?

What are key high potential short- and long-term growth opportunities for MedTech participants?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on VBC MedTech

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

How will Value be Defined in the Future?

3. Mapping Key Stakeholder Requirements & MedTech Strategic Implication

Addressing Unique Requirements for Key VBC Stakeholders

Provider Requirements & MedTech Strategic Implications

Payer Requirements & MedTech Strategic Implications

Patient Requirements & MedTech Strategic Implications

Ancillary Participant Requirements & MedTech Strategic Implications

4. Strategic Focus Assessment by Technology

VBC Impact Assessment by Technology

VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Imaging

VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Ultrasound

VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Patient Monitoring

VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Ventilators

VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Healthcare IT

VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Radiotherapy

VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Clinical Laboratory Equipment/Services (Precision Diagnostics)

VBC Impact Assessment by Technology, Neonatal Incubators

5. Aligning for Value-based Partnership

Superior Technology and Technical Support Still the Most Sought after MedTech Partner Attributes

Most Important Factors for MedTech Partner Strategic Alignment

Most Important In-demand MedTech Services for Hospitals

VBC to Provide Opportunity for Cross-Stakeholder Collaborations

Key Capabilities for MedTech Participants to Focus on in a Value-based Economy

Customer Segmentation Impact Comparison by Type

Solution Prioritization to Align with Provider Requirements

Case Example - Medtronic Care Management Service

Case Example - Philips e-ICU

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Value-based Care in MedTech

Growth Opportunity 1 - Enhancing Remote Management Capabilities for Optimizing Value-based Care Delivery

Call to Action - Gear up for Increased Clinical Demand

Call to Action - Promote Awareness and Usage among Primary Care Physicians

Call to Action - Optimizing Individual Components for Better Customer Value

Call to Action - Leveraging RPM to Play a Crucial Role in Population Health Management

Growth Opportunity 2 - Leveraging Hospital at Home Model for Improved Market Penetration

Call to Action - Emphasis on Solution Creation to Create Value across the Equation

Call to Action - Individual Implementation Success Factors to be Evaluated for New Solution (Product/Service) Opportunity

Call to Action - Focus on Further Expanding Hospital at Home Opportunity

Growth Opportunity 3 - VBC Procurement Strategies for Long-term Partnership Focused on Customer Engagement

Call to Action - Optimize the Value Analysis Approach to Procurement

7. Next Steps

