United States Veterinary Capital Equipment Market 2016-2024: Growth Drivers, Challenges, trends & Opportunities

The "U.S. Veterinary Capital Equipment Market Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. veterinary capital equipment market reached USD 697.7 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1,003.2 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period i.e. 2017-2024.

The growth of veterinary capital equipment market is attributed to increasing number of veterinary practitioners in the country. Moreover, rising awareness about animal diseases among pet owners is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the U.S. veterinary capital equipment market.

Further, increasing number of pet ownership is yet another major growth driver for U.S. veterinary capital equipment market. Ownership of pet is believed to increase in the years ahead. Various health benefits of adopting pets such as less stress and high physiological stability and animal assisted therapies are bolstering the bond between the pet and their owners. Further, this affectionate bond is increasing the spending on pet's health, which in turn is positively shaping the growth of U.S. veterinary capital equipment market.

U.S. veterinary capital equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type into veterinary anesthesia, surgical lights, veterinary monitors, veterinary tables, veterinary telemetry systems, autoclaves & sterilizers, centrifuges, defibrillators, dental equipment, electrosurgical equipment, endoscopic equipment, equine equipment, incubators, infusion pumps, medical gas, microscopes, respiratory ventilators, stainless steel, x-ray imaging, syringe pumps, ultrasonography machines & equipment, warming units, suction machines, c-arms and others. X-ray imaging segment (19.6% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of veterinary capital equipment in U.S. Further, x-ray segment is anticipated to reach USD 206.9 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 136.7 Million in 2016.

Ultrasounds segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is anticipated to garner USD 58.7 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 37.0 Million in 2016. Further, the segment is expected to achieve absolute USD opportunity of USD 20.0 Million between 2017-2024.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

3. Risk Analysis



3.1. Demand Risk

3.2. Supply Risk

4. U.S. Veterinary Capital Equipment Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast, 2016-2024

5. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis



5.1. Growth Drivers

5.2. Challenges

5.3. Trends

5.4. Opportunities

6. U.S. Veterinary Capital Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis



6.1. By Product Type Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.1. Veterinary Anesthesia Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.1.1. Veterinary Anesthesia Machines Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.1.2. Anesthesia Ventilators Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.1.3. Anesthesia Vaporizers Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.1.4. Others Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.2. Veterinary Lighting Market Size (USD Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.2.1. Operating room light Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.2.2. Exam lights Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.2.3. Diagnostic and Handheld lights Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.2.4. Headlights Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.3. Veterinary Monitors Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.3.1. Vitals Signs Monitors Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.3.2. Anesthesia Gas Monitors Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.3.3. Others Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.4. Veterinary Tables Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.4.1. Surgical Tables Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.4.2. Veterinary Exam & Procedure Tables Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.4.3. Others Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.5. Veterinary Telemetry Systems Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.6. Autoclaves & Sterilizers Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.7. Centrifuges Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.7.1. Standard Centrifuge Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.7.2. Microhematocrit Centrifuge Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.7.3. Others Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.8. Defibrillators Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.9. Dental Equipment Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.10. Electrosurgical Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.11. Endoscopy Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.12. Infusion Pumps Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.13. Medical Gas Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.13.1. Evacuation & Scavenging Systems Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.13.2. Others Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.14. Microscopes Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.14.1. Laboratory Microscopes Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.14.2. Surgical Microscopes Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.15. Respiratory Ventilators Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.16. X-Ray Imaging Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.16.1. Stationary X-Ray Systems Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.16.2. Mobile X-Ray Systems Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.16.3. Others Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.17. Syringe Pumps Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.18. Ultrasounds Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.19. Warming Units Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.19.1. Fluid Warmers Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.19.2. Incubators Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.19.3. Others Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.20. Suction Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.21. C-Arms Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.22. Others Market Size ($ Million) & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2016-2024

6.1.23. Market Attractiveness By Product Type

6.1.24. BPS Analysis By Product Type

7. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1. Smiths Medical

8.1.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.1.3. Key Industry Offerings

8.1.1.4. Business Strategy

8.1.1.5. Recent Developments

8.1.2. Medtronic Plc.

8.1.3. Abaxis

8.1.4. Welch Allyn

8.1.5. Bovie Medical

8.1.6. DRE Veterinary

8.1.7. VETLAND Medical

8.1.8. Midmark Corporation

8.1.9. Digicare Biomedical Technology, Inc.

