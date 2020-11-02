United States Video Surveillance Market to 2025: Emergence of Commercial Off-the-shelf Analytics Solutions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Video Surveillance Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the United States, post the 9/11 terrorist attacks, there has been a significant rise in the demand for effective security and surveillance systems.



The law enforcement authorities have started the deployment of drones for video surveillance, as they offer an effective real-time solution to track fugitives. Police departments of Arkansas, Little Rock, Miami-Dade, Florida, and Arlington, Texas, have reported the use of drones for surveillance. The integration of video surveillance solutions in the transportation industry is one of the major trends observed in this region.



Furthermore, there are major advancements in video analytics and data extraction software in the United States. For instance, the Multimodal Information Group's (MIG) video analytics program includes several activities contributing to the development of technologies that extract information from video streams through systematic, targeted annual evaluations, and metrology advances.

The increased spending on military and defense allowed these bodies to conduct R&D activities, resulting in new innovations, which allow them to better manage the security and safety of its people and the borders. For instance, in August 2019 , the US military conducted wide-area surveillance tests across six Midwest states, using experimental high-altitude balloons that carried hi-tech radars designed to simultaneously track many individual vehicles day or night, through any kind of weather.

, the US military conducted wide-area surveillance tests across six Midwest states, using experimental high-altitude balloons that carried hi-tech radars designed to simultaneously track many individual vehicles day or night, through any kind of weather. The increasing adoption of facial surveillance is another factor that is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Adding to the scenario, the increasing government initiatives regarding the compulsory installations of the video cameras in the liquor stores to provide safety and security in the region are expected to boost the adoption of video surveillance systems.

The United States is viewed as a lucrative market for video surveillance systems, due to which companies are setting up their businesses in the region, in order to capture a large set of customers, hence, allowing them to achieve economies of scale. For instance, a major manufacturer, Scylla, which combines behavioral analysis and weapons detection by video camera, entered the US market.

is viewed as a lucrative market for video surveillance systems, due to which companies are setting up their businesses in the region, in order to capture a large set of customers, hence, allowing them to achieve economies of scale. For instance, a major manufacturer, Scylla, which combines behavioral analysis and weapons detection by video camera, entered the US market. In the defense sector, video surveillance has diverse applications, such as monitoring remote areas for human movement, coast guard vessels, offshore missile platforms, and the establishment of perimeter security. Supply side shocks are perhaps some of the most visible effects of COVID-19 on the defense sector in the United States .

. According to Diplomat Media Inc., companies that manifest visible shocks from the pandemic paint a worrying picture in the United States . From February 10 to March 27 , Lockheed Martin's stock price declined by around 28%, and Thales' by 33%.

Key Market Trends



Emergence of VSaaS as a Viable Commercial Model is Driving the Market in the Region



With the development of smart cameras and various types of associated sensors, there has been a shift toward more in-band analytics. This convergence of factors is laying a strong foundation for SaaS. For instance, surveillance services are centralized in commercial premises where they use smart cameras, along with in-band analytics and other associated sensors for automating functions that require multiple personnel. These factors have enabled a more proactive approach to perform surveillance and connect the gaps between a prosecution model, with a more efficient security system.



Diminishing IP Camera Prices, Coupled with Technological Advancements in Analytics & Software, are Boosting the Market Growth



The rapid transition from analog cameras to IP cameras revolutionized the adoption of video surveillance solutions, with improvements, such as sharper, high-definition digital images, and advancement in video analytics and neuro networks. The increase in production has also led to a decrease in prices and increasingly widespread adoption.



Competitive Landscape



The US video surveillance market is moderately competitive and consists of some influential players. In terms of market share, few of these major players currently dominate the market. The market shows an augmented growth rate due to the effective pressure exerted by the market forces, both internally and externally. Specific areas in the market are expected to lead in the marketplace, owing to improved strategies. The absorbed costs in the market are effortlessly dealt with, unlocking more room for expansion in the market.



February 2020 - Bosch launched the IP 3000i portfolio, which is available in micro dome, mini-dome, bullet, and turret options for indoor and outdoor use. This new camera range offers complete flexibility for everyday surveillance in standalone. All Bosch IP 3000i outdoor camera models are rated IK10 for high impact resistance and can withstand challenging weather conditions because of their IP66 rating. The cameras offer built-in video analytics as a standard, and they are built for high-quality performance and designed for easy installation.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Infrastructural Improvement Programs Undertaken by Key Federal Governments Through Their Digital Transformation Initiatives

4.2.2 Diminishing IP Camera Prices, Coupled with Technological Advancements in Analytics and Software

4.2.3 Key Innovations in the Field of Object Detection Aiding Adoption in Transportation and City Surveillance Domain

4.2.4 Emergence of VSaaS as a Viable Commercial Model

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Privacy, Bandwidth, and Compatibility Concerns with Existing Legacy Systems

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Emergence of Commercial Off-the-shelf Analytics Solutions

4.4.2 Public Private Partnerships in Infrastructure Sector

4.4.3 Continual Advancements in Hardware and Analytics Space

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Analysis on the Impact of COVID-19 on the Surveillance Systems Industry in the United States

4.8 Key Case Studies and Implementation Use-cases for City Surveillance

4.8.1 Implementation of Centralized Surveillance Systems and Growing Levels of Per Capita Spending on Security

4.9 Best Practices Adopted by Key Manufacturers in Key Segments



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Cameras

5.1.2 Video Management Systems and Storage

5.1.3 Video Analytics

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Retail

5.2.3 National Infrastructure and City Surveillance

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Residential

5.2.6 Other End Users (Industrial, Defense, etc)



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dahua Technology Co. Ltd

6.1.2 Bosch Security & Safety Systems

6.1.3 Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd

6.1.4 Hanwha Techwin

6.1.5 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.6 Honeywell Security Inc.

6.1.7 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.8 NEC Corporation

6.1.9 Genetec Inc.

6.1.10 Axis Communications AB (Canon)

6.1.11 CP Plus International

6.1.12 Avigilon Corporation

6.1.13 Allied Telesis Inc.

6.1.14 Infinova Corporation

6.1.15 Palantir Technologies

6.1.16 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.17 Agent Video Intelligence Ltd

6.1.18 Verint Systems Inc.

6.1.19 Nice Systems Limited

6.1.20 Qognify Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efiy6j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

