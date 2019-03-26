United States Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Market to 2025: Market Analysis And Forecast by Hospital/Alternate Patient-Worn Monitor & Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Central Station Markets

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Market Report - United States - 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the forecast period, the total market will continue grow steadily alongside the interest in investing in patient-worn monitors across unmonitored lower-acuity hospital settings. Acute care areas where telemetry is seeing increased adoption include the recovery and general care floors, where continuous monitoring helps to reduce avoidable complications, as well as critical care settings, such as the cardiac care unit (CCU).



On the other hand, new efforts to combat excess strain on hospital resources and alarm fatigue are expected to temper future growth. The market value is thus projected to increase steadily, albeit at a diminishing rate, over the forecast period. The telemetry monitoring device market includes wireless patient-worn monitors and the associated wireless central stations.



Telemetry monitors have traditionally been used for monitoring one or two parameters. However, ongoing advancements have enabled these devices to monitor, on average, three or four parameters. The patient-worn monitors allow for continuous monitoring of ambulatory patients within the area of coverage. Signals from the patient-worn device are transmitted to a central station, where nurses can monitor patient vital signs. Wireless ambulatory telemetry is most commonly found in cardiac care areas, including stroke units, coronary care units and step-down units, where the ability forpatients to be mobile is especially important.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology



2. Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Market

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitors

2.1.2 Central Stations

2.1.3 System Infrastructure

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

2.3.1 Total Patient-Worn Monitor Market

2.3.1.1 Hospital Patient-Worn Monitor Market

2.3.1.2 Alternate Patient-Worn Monitor Market

2.3.2 Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Central Station Market

2.4 Drivers And Limiters

2.4.1 Market Drivers

2.4.2 Market Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



3. Abbreviations



4. Appendix: Company Press Releases



Companies Mentioned



Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Mindray Medical

Drger Medical

Fukuda Denshi and Welch Allyn

