United Technologies Reports 2019 Results

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter 2019

Sales of $19.6 billion , up 8 percent versus prior year, including 1 percent organic growth

, up 8 percent versus prior year, including 1 percent organic growth GAAP EPS of $1.32 , up 59 percent versus prior year

, up 59 percent versus prior year Adjusted EPS of $1.94 , down 1 percent versus prior year

Full Year 2019

Sales of $77.0 billion , up 16 percent versus prior year including 5 percent organic growth

, up 16 percent versus prior year including 5 percent organic growth GAAP EPS of $6.41 , down 1 percent versus prior year

, down 1 percent versus prior year Adjusted EPS of $8.26 , up 9 percent versus prior year

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) reported fourth quarter and full year 2019 results and announced its 2020 outlook for Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace Systems.

"United Technologies delivered record sales, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow in 2019 on continued aerospace strength and a return to profit growth at Otis," said UTC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes. "Organic sales grew 5 percent and adjusted earnings and free cash flow exceeded the high end of the ranges we expected. In a year of unprecedented change, our 2019 financial performance is a testament to our focus on our customers and the hard work and dedication of the 240,000 employees across UTC."

Hayes continued, "Operational separation activities for Otis and Carrier are substantially complete, and we are executing the final steps required to spin both businesses as independent companies early in the second quarter. We also remain excited about the transformational merger of UTC's aerospace businesses with Raytheon to create Raytheon Technologies, which will be the premier aerospace and defense systems and services provider. Our goal is to have the merger ready to close concurrent with the portfolio separation."

Fourth Quarter 2019

Fourth quarter sales of $19.6 billion were up 8 percent over the prior year, including 1 point of organic sales growth and 8 points of net acquisition benefit, offset by 1 point of foreign exchange headwind. GAAP EPS of $1.32 was up 59 percent versus the prior year and included 46 cents of net nonrecurring charges and 16 cents of restructuring charges. Adjusted EPS of $1.94 was down 1 percent versus the prior year.

Net income in the quarter was $1.1 billion, up 67 percent versus the prior year and included $540 million of net nonrecurring charges. Cash flow from operations was $2.8 billion and capital expenditures were $897 million, resulting in free cash flow of $1.9 billion.

Collins Aerospace commercial aftermarket sales were up 42 percent and up 9 percent organically. On a pro forma basis, Collins Aerospace commercial aftermarket sales were up 11 percent including Rockwell Collins. Pratt & Whitney commercial aftermarket sales were flat, following 11 percent growth in 2018. Equipment orders at Carrier were down 4 percent organically. Otis new equipment orders were up 3 percent at constant currency in the quarter and flat on a rolling twelve month basis.

Full Year 2019

Full year sales of $77.0 billion were up 16 percent over the prior year, including 5 points of organic sales growth and 12 points of net acquisition benefit, offset by 1 point of foreign exchange headwind. Full year GAAP EPS of $6.41 was down 1 percent versus the prior year and included $1.85 of net restructuring charges and other significant items, including $1.46 of one-time portfolio separation costs. Adjusted EPS of $8.26 was up 9 percent versus the prior year.

Net income for the year was $5.5 billion, up 5 percent versus the prior year. Cash flow from operations was $8.9 billion and capital expenditures were $2.3 billion, resulting in free cash flow of $6.6 billion, including approximately $400 million of one-time portfolio separation cash costs.

In 2019, the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine achieved over 4.6 million cumulative revenue flight hours and ended the year with 47 operators benefiting from reduced fuel burn, emissions and noise. Collins Aerospace continued to deliver strong performance and achieved approximately $300 million in cost synergies during the year, remaining on track to deliver at least $600 million in cost synergies by year four. Otis completed one of the largest and most complex modernization projects to date at the Empire State Building, including the installation of a custom-made Gen2 glass elevator. Carrier continued its commitment to innovation, launching more than 100 new products for the fifth year in a row.

Outlook for 2020

Given the upcoming portfolio actions, the outlook for sales, adjusted EPS and free cash flow for Raytheon Technologies will be provided after the merger closes.

The outlooks for Carrier and Otis will be provided in conjunction with their upcoming pre-spin investor meetings scheduled for February 10th and 11th, respectively.

For Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace, we provide the following 2020 outlook*:

Pratt & Whitney sales up mid single digit versus 2019;

Pratt & Whitney adjusted operating profit up $225 to $275 million versus 2019;

to versus 2019; Collins Aerospace sales down low single digit versus 2019, including an estimated 5 point headwind resulting from the suspension of 737 MAX production, lower ADS-B mandate sales and the expected impact of divestitures associated with the Raytheon merger;

Collins Aerospace adjusted operating profit down $275 to $325 million versus 2019, including an estimated headwind of approximately $550 to $600 million resulting from the 737 MAX, lower ADS-B mandate profit and the expected impact of divestitures associated with the Raytheon merger.

*Note: When we provide expectations for adjusted operating profit on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high technology products and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. Additional information, including a webcast, is available at www.utc.com or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iiouw4sk, or to listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 280-7280 between 7:40 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. ET. To learn more about UTC, visit the website or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC

United Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Sales $ 19,551



$ 18,044



$ 77,046



$ 66,501

Costs and Expenses:















Cost of products and services sold 14,734



13,747



57,065



49,985



Research and development 812



733



3,015



2,462



Selling, general and administrative 2,314



1,915



8,521



7,066



Total Costs and Expenses 17,860



16,395



68,601



59,513

Other income, net 160



262



521



1,565

Operating profit 1,851



1,911



8,966



8,553



Non-service pension (benefit) (161)



(194)



(888)



(765)



Interest expense, net 419



317



1,611



1,038

Income from operations before income taxes 1,593



1,788



8,243



8,280



Income tax expense 326



990



2,295



2,626

Net income from operations 1,267



798



5,948



5,654



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings

from operations 124



112



411



385

Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,143



$ 686



$ 5,537



$ 5,269

Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:















Basic $ 1.33



$ 0.83



$ 6.48



$ 6.58



Diluted $ 1.32



$ 0.83



$ 6.41



$ 6.50

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:















Basic shares 856



823



855



800



Diluted shares 867



831



864



810



United Technologies Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018 (dollars in millions) Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net Sales





















Otis $ 3,362

$ 3,362



$ 3,300

$ 3,300



$ 13,113

$ 13,113



$ 12,904

$ 12,904

Carrier 4,501

4,501



4,631

4,631



18,608

18,608



18,922

18,922

Pratt & Whitney 5,642

5,642



5,543

5,543



20,892

20,892



19,397

19,397

Collins Aerospace Systems 6,444

6,444



4,900

4,900



26,028

26,028



16,634

16,634

Segment Sales 19,949

19,949



18,374

18,374



78,641

78,641



67,857

67,857

Eliminations and other (398)

(398)



(330)

(330)



(1,595)

(1,595)



(1,356)

(1,356)

Consolidated Net Sales $ 19,551

$ 19,551



$ 18,044

$ 18,044



$ 77,046

$ 77,046



$ 66,501

$ 66,501

























Operating Profit





















Otis $ 499

$ 521



$ 491

$ 510



$ 1,948

$ 2,014



$ 1,915

$ 1,986

Carrier 647

689



696

724



2,697

2,978



3,777

3,058

Pratt & Whitney 340

456



350

340



1,668

1,801



1,269

1,562

Collins Aerospace Systems 905

957



536

721



4,100

4,442



2,303

2,613

Segment Operating Profit 2,391

2,623



2,073

2,295



10,413

11,235



9,264

9,219

Eliminations and other (360)

(68)



(26)

15



(932)

(218)



(236)

(101)

General corporate expenses (180)

(177)



(136)

(135)



(515)

(509)



(475)

(470)

Consolidated Operating Profit $ 1,851

$ 2,378



$ 1,911

$ 2,175



$ 8,966

$ 10,508



$ 8,553

$ 8,648









































Segment Operating Profit Margin





































Otis

14.8 %

15.5 %



14.9 %

15.5 %



14.9 %

15.4 %



14.8 %

15.4 % Carrier

14.4 %

15.3 %



15.0 %

15.6 %



14.5 %

16.0 %



20.0 %

16.2 % Pratt & Whitney

6.0 %

8.1 %



6.3 %

6.1 %



8.0 %

8.6 %



6.5 %

8.1 % Collins Aerospace Systems

14.0 %

14.9 %



10.9 %

14.7 %



15.8 %

17.1 %



13.8 %

15.7 % Segment Operating Profit Margin

12.0 %

13.1 %



11.3 %

12.5 %



13.2 %

14.3 %



13.7 %

13.6 %

United Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Otis













Net sales $ 3,362



$ 3,300



$ 13,113



$ 12,904

















Operating profit $ 499



$ 491



$ 1,948



$ 1,915

Restructuring (10)



(19)



(54)



(71)

Costs associated with the Company's intention to

separate its commercial businesses (9)



—



(9)



—

Costs associated with pension plan amendment (3)



—



(3)



—

Adjusted operating profit $ 521



$ 510



$ 2,014



$ 1,986

Adjusted operating profit margin 15.5 %

15.5 %

15.4 %

15.4 % Carrier













Net sales $ 4,501



$ 4,631



$ 18,608



$ 18,922

















Operating profit $ 647



$ 696



$ 2,697



$ 3,777

Restructuring (29)



(28)



(126)



(80)

Gain on sale of Taylor Company —



—



—



799

Investment impairment —



—



(108)



—

Consultant contract termination —



—



(34)



—

















Costs associated with pension plan amendment (7)



—



(7)



—

Costs associated with the Company's intention to

separate its commercial businesses (6)



—



(6)



—

Adjusted operating profit $ 689



$ 724



$ 2,978



$ 3,058

Adjusted operating profit margin 15.3 %

15.6 %

16.0 %

16.2 % Pratt & Whitney













Net sales $ 5,642



$ 5,543



$ 20,892



$ 19,397

















Operating profit $ 340



$ 350



$ 1,668



$ 1,269

Restructuring (116)



10



(133)



7

Charge resulting from customer contract matters —



—



—



(300)

Adjusted operating profit $ 456



$ 340



$ 1,801



$ 1,562

Adjusted operating profit margin 8.1 %

6.1 %

8.6 %

8.1 % Collins Aerospace Systems













Net sales $ 6,444



$ 4,900



$ 26,028



$ 16,634

















Operating profit $ 905



$ 536



$ 4,100



$ 2,303

Restructuring (19)



(83)



(102)



(160)

Loss on sale of business —



—



(25)



—

Amortization of Rockwell Collins inventory fair

value adjustment —



(102)



(181)



(102)

Asset impairment —



—



—



(48)

Costs associated with the Company's intention to

separate its commercial businesses —



—



(1)



—

Costs associated with pension plan amendment (33)



—



(33)



—

Adjusted operating profit $ 957



$ 721



$ 4,442



$ 2,613

Adjusted operating profit margin 14.9 %

14.7 %

17.1 %

15.7 % Eliminations and other general corporate expenses













Operating profit $ (540)



$ (162)



$ (1,447)



$ (711)

Restructuring (3)



(1)



(6)



(5)

Transaction and integration costs related to merger

agreement with Rockwell Collins, Inc. (10)



(47)



(40)



(118)

Costs associated with the Company's intention to

separate its commercial businesses (250)



(4)



(591)



(27)

Transaction expenses associated with the Raytheon

Merger (32)



—



(83)



—

Transaction expenses associated with a potential

disposition —



(11)



—



(11)

Adjustment related to agreement with a state taxing

authority for monetization of tax credits —



21



—



21

Adjusted operating profit $ (245)



$ (120)



$ (727)



$ (571)

UTC Consolidated













Operating profit $ 1,851



$ 1,911



$ 8,966



$ 8,553

Total restructuring costs (177)



(121)



(421)



(309)

Total significant non-recurring and non-operational

items included in Operating Profit above (350)



(143)



(1,121)



214

Consolidated Adjusted Operating Profit $ 2,378



$ 2,175



$ 10,508



$ 8,648



United Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Income from operations attributable to common

shareowners $ 1,143



$ 686



$ 5,537



$ 5,269

















Total Restructuring Costs (177)



(121)



(421)



(309)

















Total significant non-recurring and non-operational

items included in Operating Profit (350)



(143)



(1,121)



214

















Significant non-recurring and non-operational items

included in Non-service Pension













Pension curtailment (25)



—



73



—

Non-service pension cost restructuring (4)



—



(4)



2



(29)



—



69



2

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items

included in Interest Expense, Net













Rockwell Collins pre-acquisition interest —



(24)



—



(46)

Interest on tax settlements —



—



63



—



—



(24)



63



(46)

















Tax effect of restructuring and significant non-

recurring and non-operational items above 108



63



249



5

















Significant non-recurring and non-operational items

included in Income Tax Expense













Tax settlements 6



—



278



—

Tax expenses related to separation of commercial

businesses (141)



—



(759)



—

Income tax adjustments related to the estimated impact

of the U.S. tax reform legislation enacted on December

22, 2017 21



(692)



21



(744)

Tax adjustment resulting from the Company's

announcement of its intention to separate its

commercial businesses 29



(29)



29



(29)



(85)



(721)



(431)



(773)

















Significant non-recurring and non-operational items

included in Noncontrolling Interest













Noncontrolling interest resulting from the Company's

announcement of its intention to separate its

commercial businesses (7)



7



(7)



7

















Total adjustments to Net Income Attributable to

Common Shareowners (540)



(935)



(1,599)



(896)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common

Shareowners $ 1,683



$ 1,621



$ 7,136



$ 6,165

















Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.32



$ 0.83



$ 6.41



$ 6.50

Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share (0.62)



(1.12)



(1.85)



(1.11)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.94



$ 1.95



$ 8.26



$ 7.61

















Effective Tax Rate 20.5 %

55.3 %

27.8 %

31.7 % Impact on Effective Tax Rate (4.2) %

(39.4) %

(5.9) %

(9.6) % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 16.3 %

15.9 %

21.9 %

22.1 %

United Technologies Corporation Components of Changes in Net Sales

Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Compared with Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

























Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales





Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total

Otis

4%

(2)%

—%

—%

2%

Carrier

(2)%

(1)%

—%

—%

(3)%

Pratt & Whitney

2%

—%

—%

—%

2%

Collins Aerospace Systems*

1%

—%

31%

—%

32%

Consolidated

1%

(1)%

8%

—%

8%

























Collins Aerospace Systems





















Commercial OEM**

(10)%

—%

26%

—%

16%

Commercial aftermarket sales**

9%

—%

33%

—%

42%

Military**

5%

—%

37%

—%

42%

























*On a pro forma basis, Collins Aerospace Systems sales increased 4%, calculated by combining the results of UTC with the

stand-alone results of Rockwell Collins for the pre-acquisition periods adjusted for conformity, as if the acquisition had been

completed on January 1, 2017.



**On a pro forma basis, Collins Aerospace Systems Commercial OEM sales decreased 6% and Collins Aerospace Systems

Commercial aftermarket and Military sales increased 11%, and 10%, respectively calculated by combining the results of

UTC with the stand-alone results of Rockwell Collins for the pre-acquisition periods adjusted for conformity, as if the

acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2017.



















































Year Ended December 31, 2019 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2018

























Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales





Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures, net

Other

Total

Otis

5%

(3)%

—%

—%

2%

Carrier

1%

(2)%

(1)%

—%

(2)%

Pratt & Whitney

8%

—%

—%

—%

8%

Collins Aerospace Systems*

6%

—%

50%

—%

56%

Consolidated

5%

(1)%

12%

—%

16%

























Collins Aerospace Systems





















Commercial OEM**

(2)%

—%

43%

—%

41%

Commercial aftermarket sales**

14%

—%

49%

—%

63%

Military**

9%

—%

65%

—%

74%



*On a pro forma basis, Collins Aerospace Systems sales increased 7% calculated by combining the results of UTC with the

stand-alone results of Rockwell Collins for the pre-acquisition periods adjusted for conformity, as if the acquisition had been

completed on January 1, 2017.

**On a pro forma basis, Collins Aerospace Systems Commercial OEM, Commercial aftermarket, and Military sales increased

2%, 14%, and 7%, respectively calculated by combining the results of UTC with the stand-alone results of Rockwell Collins

for the pre-acquisition periods adjusted for conformity, as if the acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2017.

United Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit at Constant Currency

Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Compared with Quarter Ended December 31, 2018













(dollars in millions)

2019

2018

% Y/Y Otis











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 521



$ 510



2 % Impact of foreign exchange

(7)

—



Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 528



$ 510



3 %













Carrier











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 689



$ 724



(5) % Impact of foreign exchange

(6)

—



Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 695



$ 724



(4) %

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2018













(dollars in millions)

2019

2018

% Y/Y Otis











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 2,014



$ 1,986



1 % Impact of foreign exchange

(69)

—



Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 2,083



$ 1,986



5 %













Carrier











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 2,978



$ 3,058



(3) % Impact of foreign exchange

(42)

—



Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 3,020



$ 3,058



(1) %

United Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 (dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,378



$ 6,152

Accounts receivable, net 13,524



14,271

Contract assets, current 4,184



3,486

Inventory, net 10,950



10,083

Other assets, current 1,461



1,511

Total Current Assets 37,497



35,503

Fixed assets, net 12,755



12,297

Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,599



—

Goodwill 48,063



48,112

Intangible assets, net 26,046



26,424

Other assets 12,756



11,875

Total Assets $ 139,716



$ 134,211









Liabilities and Equity





Short-term debt $ 5,860



$ 4,345

Accounts payable 10,809



11,080

Accrued liabilities 11,737



10,223

Contract liabilities, current 6,180



5,720

Total Current Liabilities 34,586



31,368

Long-term debt 37,788



41,192

Operating lease liabilities 2,144



—

Other long-term liabilities 20,872



20,932

Total Liabilities 95,390



93,492

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 95



109

Shareowners' Equity:





Common Stock 22,955



22,438

Treasury Stock (32,626)



(32,482)

Retained earnings 61,594



57,823

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,149)



(9,333)

Total Shareowners' Equity 41,774



38,446

Noncontrolling interest 2,457



2,164

Total Equity 44,231



40,610

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 139,716



$ 134,211

































Debt Ratios:













Debt to total capitalization

50 %





53 %

Net debt to net capitalization

45 %





49 %





Debt to total capitalization equals total debt divided by total debt plus equity. Net debt to net capitalization equals total debt less cash and

cash equivalents divided by total debt plus equity less cash and cash equivalents.

United Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Activities:













Net income from operations $ 1,267



$ 798



$ 5,948



$ 5,654

Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows

provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 952



667



3,783



2,433

Deferred income tax provision 54



665



35



735

Stock compensation cost 95



70



356



251

Net periodic pension and other postretirement (benefit) (64)



(103)



(525)



(393)

Portfolio separation tax cost 16



—



634



—

Gain on sale of Taylor Company —



—



—



(799)

Change in working capital 746



(112)



175



(755)

Change in income taxes (66)



142



(406)



(195)

Global pension contributions (29)



(75)



(118)



(147)

Canadian government settlement —



(208)



(38)



(429)

Other operating activities, net (189)



161



(961)



(33)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities 2,782



2,005



8,883



6,322

Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (897)



(780)



(2,256)



(1,902)

Acquisitions and dispositions of businesses, net (13)



(15,215)



82



(14,293)

Customer financing assets, net (214)



71



(658)



(382)

Increase in collaboration intangible assets (92)



(98)



(351)



(400)

Receipts from settlements of derivative contracts 178



72



336



143

Other investing activities, net (81)



(4)



(245)



(139)

Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,119)



(15,954)



(3,092)



(16,973)

Financing Activities:













(Repayment) issuance of long-term debt, net (2,104)



(381)



(2,742)



10,935

Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net 1,031



(1,584)



927



(356)

Dividends paid on Common Stock (612)



(564)



(2,442)



(2,170)

Repurchase of Common Stock (40)



(253)



(151)



(325)

Other financing activities, net 55



(92)



(156)



(119)

Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (1,670)



(2,874)



(4,564)



7,965

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 46



(9)



(19)



(120)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 39



(16,832)



1,208



(2,806)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 7,381



23,044



6,212



9,018

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 7,420



6,212



7,420



6,212

Less: Restricted cash 42



60



42



60

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,378



$ 6,152



$ 7,378



$ 6,152



Certain reclassifications have been made to conform to current presentation.

United Technologies Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Quarter Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2019

2018











Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,143





$ 686



Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 2,782





$ 2,005



Net cash flows provided by operating activities as a percentage of

net income attributable to common shareowners

243 %



292 % Capital expenditures (897)





(780)



Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income attributable to

common shareowners

(78) %



(114) % Free cash flow $ 1,885





$ 1,225



Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common

shareowners

165 %



179 %















Year Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2019

2018











Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 5,537





$ 5,269



Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 8,883





$ 6,322



Net cash flows provided by operating activities as a percentage of

net income attributable to common shareowners

160 %



120 % Capital expenditures (2,256)





(1,902)



Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income attributable to

common shareowners

(41) %



(36) % Free cash flow $ 6,627





$ 4,420



Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common

shareowners

120 %



84 %

