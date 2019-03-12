United Therapeutics Corporation to Present at Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

SILVER SPRING, Md. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) announced today that Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Therapeutics, will provide an overview and update on the company's business at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City.

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 1:35 PM Eastern Time, and can be accessed via a live webcast on the United Therapeutics website at http://www.unither.com under the "Investors" tab in the "Events and Presentations" section. An archived, recorded version of the presentation will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the presentation ends and can be accessed at the same location for 90 days. [uthr-g]

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens – having a positive impact on patients, the environment and society – will sustain our success in the long term.

Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company.

SOURCE United Therapeutics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.unither.com

