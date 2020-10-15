United Therapeutics to Present New Tyvaso® Clinical and Treprostinil Real-World Data at CHEST Annual Meeting 2020

SILVER SPRING, Md. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) today announced it will present clinical trial data on Tyvaso® (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) at CHEST 2020, the annual meeting of the American College of Chest Physicians, which will be held on October 18-21. The presentation will include data from the phase 3 INCREASE study of Tyvaso in patients with PH-ILD, which included an evaluation of the impact of Tyvaso on parameters on lung function measured by patients' forced vital capacity. Additionally, data will be presented on the Orenitram® ADAPT registry, the utilization of parenteral prostacyclin therapy prior to death among Medicare patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and the psychological impact of living with PAH.

"We look forward to presenting important new data on the potential impact of Tyvaso on lung disease in PH-ILD patients, as well as research related to the treatment of PAH, at CHEST 2020," said Gil Golden, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of United Therapeutics. "We are not only committed to evaluating our prostacyclin therapies, but also to addressing existing scientific gaps with the aim of providing healthcare professionals with new data that can help inform treatment decisions."

Details of the poster presentations at CHEST 2020 are as follows:

Title: The Impact of Inhaled Treprostinil on Patient Lung Function: Results from the INCREASE Study

Lead Author: Aaron Waxman

Title: Interim Data from the ADAPT Registry: Patient-Reported Real-World Tolerability and Management of Adverse Events with Oral Treprostinil

Lead Author: John Kingrey

Title: Reasons for Refusing Parenteral Therapy: A Qualitative Study of Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Lead Author: Kellie Morland

Title: Contemporary Dosing Characteristics of Oral Treprostinil in Real-world Clinical Practice in Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Lead Author: Karim El-Kersh

Title: Development of the Pulmonary Hypertension Functional Classification Self-Report (PH-FC-SR)

Lead Author: Kristin Highland

Title: Low Utilization of Prostacyclin Therapy Prior to Death Among Medicare Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Lead Author: Stephen Mathai

Title: Understanding the Psychological Mindset of People with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Lead Author: Lillian Hansen

The e-posters will be available on the CHEST 2020 website (click here).

About TYVASO® (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution

INDICATION

TYVASO (treprostinil) is a prostacyclin vasodilator indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH; WHO Group 1) to improve exercise ability. Studies establishing effectiveness included predominately patients with NYHA Functional Class III symptoms and etiologies of idiopathic or heritable PAH (56%) or PAH associated with connective tissue diseases (33%).

The effects diminish over the minimum recommended dosing interval of 4 hours; treatment timing can be adjusted for planned activities.

While there are long-term data on use of treprostinil by other routes of administration, nearly all controlled clinical experience with inhaled treprostinil has been on a background of bosentan (an endothelin receptor antagonist) or sildenafil (a phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor). The controlled clinical experience was limited to 12 weeks in duration.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR TYVASO

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

The efficacy of TYVASO has not been established in patients with significant underlying lung disease (such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Patients with acute pulmonary infections should be carefully monitored to detect any worsening of lung disease and loss of drug effect

TYVASO is a pulmonary and systemic vasodilator. In patients with low systemic arterial pressure, TYVASO may cause symptomatic hypotension

Titrate slowly in patients with hepatic or renal insufficiency, as exposure to treprostinil may be increased in these patients

TYVASO inhibits platelet aggregation and increases the risk of bleeding

Co-administration of the cytochrome P450 (CYP) 2C8 enzyme inhibitor gemfibrozil may increase exposure to treprostinil. Co-administration of the CYP2C8 enzyme inducer rifampin may decrease exposure to treprostinil. Increased exposure is likely to increase adverse events, whereas decreased exposure is likely to reduce clinical effectiveness

DRUG INTERACTIONS/SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

The concomitant use of TYVASO with diuretics, antihypertensives, or other vasodilators may increase the risk of symptomatic hypotension

Co-administration of the CYP2C8 enzyme inhibitor gemfibrozil increases exposure to oral treprostinil. Co-administration of the CYP2C8 enzyme inducer rifampin decreases exposure to oral treprostinil. It is unclear if the safety and efficacy of treprostinil by the inhalation route are altered by inhibitors or inducers of CYP2C8

Limited case reports of treprostinil use in pregnant women are insufficient to inform a drug-associated risk of adverse developmental outcomes. However, pulmonary arterial hypertension is associated with an increased risk of maternal and fetal mortality. There are no data on the presence of treprostinil in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production

Safety and effectiveness in pediatric patients have not been established

It is unknown if geriatric patients respond differently than younger patients. Caution should be used when selecting a dose for geriatric patients

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions seen with TYVASO in ≥4% of PAH patients and more than 3% greater than placebo in the placebo-controlled clinical study were cough (54% vs 29%), headache (41% vs 23%), throat irritation/pharyngolaryngeal pain (25% vs 14%), nausea (19% vs 11%), flushing (15% vs <1%), and syncope (6% vs <1%). In addition, adverse reactions occurring in ≥10% of patients were dizziness and diarrhea

Please see the Full Prescribing Information, Patient Product Information, and the TD-100 and TD-300 TYVASO® Inhalation System Instructions for Use manuals. For additional information about TYVASO, visit www.tyvaso.com or call 1-877-UNITHER (1-877-864-8437).

For Consumer Important Safety Information, please see https://www.tyvaso.com/dtc/isi

About Orenitram® (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets

INDICATION

Orenitram is a prostacyclin mimetic indicated for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (WHO Group 1) to delay disease progression and to improve exercise capacity. The studies that established effectiveness included predominately patients with WHO functional class II-III symptoms and etiologies of idiopathic or heritable PAH (66%) or PAH associated with connective tissue disease (26%).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ORENITRAM

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Avoid use of Orenitram in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child Pugh Class C) due to increases in systemic exposure.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Abrupt discontinuation or sudden large reductions in dosage of Orenitram may result in worsening of PAH symptoms.

The Orenitram tablet shell does not dissolve. In patients with diverticulosis, Orenitram tablets can lodge in a diverticulum.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In the 12-week, placebo-controlled, monotherapy study, and an event-driven, placebo-controlled, combination therapy study, adverse reactions that occurred at rates at least 5% higher on Orenitram than on placebo included headache, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, flushing, pain in jaw, pain in extremity, hypokalemia, abdominal discomfort, and upper abdominal pain.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Co-administration of Orenitram and the CYP2C8 enzyme inhibitor gemfibrozil increases exposure to treprostinil; therefore, Orenitram dosage reduction may be necessary in these patients.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Animal reproductive studies with Orenitram have shown an adverse effect on the fetus. There are no adequate and well-controlled studies with Orenitram in pregnant women.

It is not known whether treprostinil is excreted in human milk or if it affects the breastfed infant or milk production.

Safety and effectiveness of Orenitram in pediatric patients have not been established.

Use of Orenitram in patients aged 65 years and over demonstrated slightly higher absolute and relative adverse event rates compared to younger patients. Caution should be used when selecting a dose for geriatric patients.

There is a marked increase in the systemic exposure to treprostinil in hepatically impaired patients.

Please see Full Prescribing Information and Patient Information at www.orenitram.com or call 1-877-UNITHER (1-877-864-8437).

For Consumer Important Safety Information, please see https://www.orenitram.com/#isi

About Remodulin® (treprostinil) Injection

INDICATION

Remodulin is a prostacyclin vasodilator indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH; WHO Group 1) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise. Studies establishing effectiveness included patients with NYHA Functional Class II-IV symptoms and etiologies of idiopathic or heritable PAH (58%), PAH associated with congenital systemic-to-pulmonary shunts (23%), or PAH associated with connective tissue diseases (19%).

In patients with PAH requiring transition from epoprostenol, Remodulin is indicated to diminish the rate of clinical deterioration. Consider the risks and benefits of each drug prior to transition.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR REMODULIN

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Chronic intravenous (IV) infusions of Remodulin delivered using an external infusion pump with an indwelling central venous catheter are associated with the risk of blood stream infections (BSIs) and sepsis, which may be fatal. Therefore, continuous subcutaneous (SC) infusion is the preferred mode of administration.

Avoid abrupt withdrawal or sudden large reductions in dosage of Remodulin, which may result in worsening of PAH symptoms.

Titrate slowly in patients with hepatic or renal insufficiency, because such patients will likely be exposed to greater systemic concentrations relative to patients with normal hepatic or renal function.

Remodulin is a pulmonary and systemic vasodilator. In patients with low systemic arterial pressure, treatment with Remodulin may produce symptomatic hypotension.

Remodulin inhibits platelet aggregation and increases the risk of bleeding.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In clinical studies of SC Remodulin infusion, the most common adverse events reported were infusion site pain and infusion site reaction (redness, swelling, and rash). These symptoms were sometimes severe and sometimes required treatment with narcotics or discontinuation of Remodulin. The IV infusion of Remodulin with an external infusion pump has been associated with a risk of blood stream infections, arm swelling, paresthesias, hematoma, and pain. Other common adverse events (≥3% more than placebo) seen with either SC or IV Remodulin were headache (27% vs. 23%), diarrhea (25% vs. 16%), nausea (22% vs. 18%), rash (14% vs. 11%), jaw pain (13% vs. 5%), vasodilatation (11% vs. 5%), edema (9% vs. 3%), and hypotension (4% vs. 2%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Remodulin dosage adjustment may be necessary if inhibitors or inducers of CYP2C8 are added or withdrawn.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

In patients with mild or moderate hepatic insufficiency, decrease the initial dose of Remodulin to 0.625 ng/kg/min of ideal body weight, and monitor closely. Remodulin has not been studied in patients with severe hepatic insufficiency.

Safety and effectiveness of Remodulin in pediatric patients have not been established.

It is unknown if geriatric patients respond differently than younger patients. Caution should be used when selecting a dose for geriatric patients.

There are no adequate and well-controlled studies with Remodulin in pregnant women. It is not known whether treprostinil is excreted in human milk or if it affects the breastfed infant or milk production.

Please see accompanying Full Prescribing Information for Remodulin.

For additional information, visit www.remodulin.com or call Customer Service at 1-877-UNITHER (1-877-864-8437).

For Consumer Important Safety Information, please see https://www.remodulin.com/#isi

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture, and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens – having a positive impact on patients, the environment, and society – will sustain our success in the long term.

Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our commitment to evaluate our prostacyclin therapies, and the potential they can offer patients with PH-ILD and other lung diseases, ability to create value and sustain our success in the long-term, as well as our efforts to develop technologies that either delay the need for transplantable organs or expand the supply of transplantable organs. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of October 15, 2020 and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason.

