United Urology Group™ Announces Consolidation of Three Denver Area Group Practices Under the Colorado Urology™ Brand

OWINGS MILLS, Md., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Urology Group has announced the consolidation of its Denver area group practices - Advanced Urology, Alpine Urology, and Foothills Urology – under a single brand, Colorado Urology. The newly-named practice, with 17 physicians and more than 130 employees, serves patients in 11 offices located throughout the Denver metropolitan and Front Range areas, including Boulder, Aurora, and Golden. United Urology, the nation's leading urology group practice organization, is the management services arm for its member groups of urology practices, which currently includes Chesapeake Urology Associates in Maryland and Delaware, Tennessee Urology Associates in Tennessee, and now Colorado Urology.

"We are very pleased that the three groups have been brought together under the Colorado Urology brand. We are committed to building Colorado Urology as the premier urology practice in this area, and to continuing to provide exceptional urologic care to our patients," said Steve Bass, Chief Executive Officer of United Urology Group. "With our dedicated physicians and staff, and a culture focused on patients, employees and the community, Colorado Urology provides us with a solid platform to expand the existing patient care footprint in Colorado."

John Kefer, MD of Alpine Urology, David Cahn, MD of Foothills Urology and Damian Sorce, MD of Advanced Urology, on behalf of their physician colleagues, each expressed their excitement about the consolidation of the practices under the new Colorado Urology brand, and look forward to both expanding their range of clinical services to patients and to extending their geographic reach within Colorado.

The 17 physicians will continue to care for patients in their existing offices: C. Cragin Anderson, MD; David J. Cahn, MD; Jim Clark, MD; Thomas M. Facelle, MD; Michael Glass, MD; Jason Greenfield, MD; Diane Hartman, MD; Nancy Huff, MD; John Kefer, MD; Geoff Ledgerwood, MD; Steven Luke, MD; Sam Melouk, MD; Ali Sarram, MD; Jonathan Seidlin, MD; Damian Sorce, MD; Christopher Webster, MD; Derek Zukosky, DO.

About United Urology Group

United Urology Group is a management services organization whose member groups of urology practices today include: Chesapeake Urology, with 23 offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware; Tennessee Urology, based in Knoxville, TN with 11 offices; and Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver and Front Range areas with 11 offices. United Urology Group members' collective staff today number more than 1,100 employees, including 120 physicians. United Urology's vision is to support the creation of a national network of urology affiliates, through acquisition and organic growth, which will enable urologists to better meet the needs of their patients by leveraging the financial and operational strengths of United Urology.

