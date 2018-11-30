United Urology Group™ Expands National Presence with Colorado Affiliations

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Urology Group is pleased to announce that effective December 1st, three of the premier urology group practices in Colorado - Advanced Urology, Alpine Urology and Foothills Urology, will become affiliates. The three practices will operate as one group practice under the Colorado Urology Associates brand. The new organization will initially consist of 17 urologists and five mid-level providers serving patients in 10 medical offices throughout the Denver metropolitan area, including Boulder, Aurora and Golden. United Urology is the management services organization for its member groups of urology practices, which currently includes Chesapeake Urology Associates in Maryland and Tennessee Urology Associates in Tennessee. As the nation's leading urology group practice organization, United Urology has a mission focused on expanding and preserving the independent practice model for urology groups across the nation.

"We are extremely excited about our new relationship with these three urology practices and their exceptional physicians and look forward to expanding the exemplary urologic care that they have been providing to their patients in Colorado for more than 45 years," said Steve Bass, Chief Executive Officer of United Urology Group. "With their dedicated physicians and staff, and a culture focused on patients, employees and the community, this relationship will be a strong contributor to our growth nationally and also provide us with a solid platform with which we can expand the existing patient care footprint in Colorado."

John Kefer, MD of Alpine Urology, David Cahn, MD of Foothills Urology and Damian Sorce, MD of Advanced Urology, on behalf of their physician colleagues, each expressed their excitement about the opportunity that this relationship brings to their respective practices including United Urology's substantial financial resources and depth of operational capability all of which will enable their groups to expand their range of clinical services and extend their geographic reach within Colorado.

The 17 physicians will continue to care for patients in their existing offices. Advanced Urology: Michael Glass, MD; Jason Greenfield, MD; Nancy Huff, MD; Geoff Ledgerwood, MD; Ali Sarram, MD; Jonathan Seidlin, MD; Damian Sorce, MD; Alpine Urology: Cragin Anderson, MD; Jim Clark, MD; John Kefer, MD; Steven Luke, MD; Sam Melouk, MD; Chris Webster, MD; Foothills Urology: David J. Cahn, MD; Thomas M. Facelle, MD; Diane Hartman, MD; Derek Zukosky, DO.

Contact Information for the Physicians of Advanced Urology, Alpine Urology and Foothills Urology:

Advanced Urology:

Aurora

1411 S. Potomac St, Suite 210, Aurora, CO 80012, 303-695-6106

Lone Tree

11960 Lioness Way, Suite 210, Lone Tree, CO 80134, 303-695-6106

Alpine Urology:

Boulder

4743 Arapahoe Ave, Suite 104, Boulder, CO 80303, 303-444-9000

Lafayette

300 Exempla Circle, Suite 250, Lafayette, CO 80026, 720-536-3011

Longmont

2030 Mountain View, Suite 420, Longmont, CO 80501, 303-776-9400

Louisville

90 Health Park Drive, Suite 340, Louisville, CO 80027, 303-666-4343

Westminster

500 W. 144th Ave, Bldg. 2, Suite 220, Westminster, CO 80023, 720-227-0977

Foothills Urology:

Golden

400 Indiana St, Suite 300, Golden, CO 80401, 303-985-2550

Evergreen

28000 Meadow Drive, Suite 210, Evergreen, CO 80439, 303-985-2550

About United Urology Group

United Urology Group is a management services organization whose member groups of urology practices today include: Chesapeake Urology, with 25 offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware; Tennessee Urology, based in Knoxville, TN with 11 offices; and the Colorado-based practices comprised of Advanced Urology, Alpine Urology and Foothills Urology. United Urology Group members' collective staff today number 1,087 employees, including 120 physicians. United Urology's vision is to support the creation of a national network of urology affiliates, through acquisition and organic growth, which will enable urologists to better meet the needs of their patients by leveraging the financial and operational strengths of United Urology.

Contact:

Patricia Schnably

United Urology Group

25 Crossroads Drive, Suite 306, Owings Mills, MD 21117

443-738-8107

pschnably@uniteduro.com

SOURCE United Urology Group