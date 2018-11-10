United Way of Greater Los Angeles Announces Disaster Relief Fund for Hill and Woolsey Fires

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way of Greater Los Angeles announced today that it has opened a Southern California Disaster Relief Fund to support long-term recovery from the Hill and Woolsey wildfires for low-income individuals and families throughout Southern California. Relief funds will assist those in re-establishing their lives, and the fund will be updated as needed to include individuals and families in other affected areas. This new United Way of Greater Los Angeles fund is in partnership with United Way of Ventura County and United Ways of California. The fund is live on the United Way of Greater Los Angeles website and can be found here: https://bit.ly/2DwhVKU

"For low-income individuals and families, a wildfire can mean the difference between staying housed and becoming homeless. Affected families need support to rebuild their lives, and we are proud to help give them a lifeline in this critical time," said Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

United Way of Greater Los Angeles and Ventura County will work collaboratively to identify and vet organizations best positioned to serve those who are most in need and United Way of Greater Los Angeles will distribute the funds.

"United Way of Greater Los Angeles is helping us to reach low-income families and individuals whose lives are changed by these disasters," said Eric Harrison, President and CEO of United Way of Ventura. "The funds will allow us to hit the ground running to help the most vulnerable members of our community in this time."

Disaster relief is a critical component in United Way of Greater Los Angeles' fight to end poverty. Last year, United Way of Greater Los Angeles worked with United Ways across Southern California to provide relief for California's most destructive fire season through the Southern California Wildfire Mudslide Relief fund, which raised more than $800,000. This new fund will continue United Way's work in serving vulnerable members of our community through one of their most devastating life events.

United Way of Greater Los Angeles is continuing to monitor the other fires in Southern California and will add them to their Disaster Relief Fund when need dictates. Updates will be posted at https://www.unitedwayla.org/en/give/disaster-relief-fund/.

In addition, immediate donations can be made directly to those impacted in Ventura County* by texting UWVC to 41444. Please check text link for processing details.

About United Way of Greater Los Angeles:

United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization fighting to end poverty by preparing students for high school graduation, college, and the workforce, housing our homeless neighbors, and guiding hard-working families towards economic mobility. United Way identifies the root causes of poverty and works strategically to solve them by building alliances across all sectors, funding targeted programs and advocating for change. For more information, visit UnitedWayLA.org and EveryoneInLA.com

About United Way of Ventura County:

Since 1945, United Way of Ventura County has advanced the common good by creating opportunities for a better life for all. Our focus is on education, income and health, because these are the building blocks for a good quality of life. We support local services and programs that are more than just 'stop gap' measures, but rather solutions that help create lasting change. We invite everyone to be part of the change by giving, advocating and volunteering. When we work together in common purpose, we LIVE UNITED. For more information about United Way of Ventura County, visit www.vcunitedway.org .

About United Ways of California:

United Ways of California improves health, education and financial stability results for low-income California families by coordinating the statewide community impact and advocacy work of California United Ways. For more information about United Ways of California, visit www.unitedwaysca.org .

*includes all income levels

Contact: Melissa Gersh, 213-808-6479

United Way of Greater Los Angeles

mgersh@unitedwayla.org

SOURCE United Way of Ventura County

Related Links

http://www.vcunitedway.org

