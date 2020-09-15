United Way Worldwide Announces West Coast Wildfire Relief Funds to Help Impacted Communities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way Worldwide today announced that a dozen local relief funds have been established in California, Oregon and Washington State to provide immediate support to individuals, families and communities impacted by the deadly wildfires that continue to burn throughout the west. Additionally, United Way is encouraging those in need of support with immediate needs or evacuation route information to dial 211 or visit 211.org for help.

United Ways across the affected states also are working closely with community leaders, rescue and relief organizations to provide support for those impacted by the wildfires. United Way's local West Coast wildfire relief funds coupled with the 211 network will continue to provide immediate relief and long-term recovery to those who have been impacted.

"United Way and the 211 network will be there through the rescue and long-term recovery for every individual, family and business in the communities impacted by the West Coast wildfires," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. "We know that crises and disasters can compound COVID-19 risks, leaving people more compromised and vulnerable. It has never been more critical for us to continue work with community partners and other relief organizations to help the region come back more resilient."

Those who would like to contribute to United Way's response may donate to the local funds listed below. To see the most up to date list of funds, please visit https://www.unitedway.org/recovery/west-coast-wildfire-relief

West Coast Wildfire Relief Funds

United Ways of the Pacific Northwest launched the Pacific Northwest Wildfire Relief & Recovery Fund in response to the wildfires devastating parts of Oregon, Idaho and Washington. Contribute here

California

Inland Southern California United Way started a fund to provide relief for victims of the El Dorado Fire in Oak Glen and surrounding communities. Contribute here

United Way Bay Area, United Way of the Wine Country, United Way Monterey County, and United Way of Santa Cruz County launched the Greater Bay Area Central Coast Wildfire Relief Fund. Donations collected will benefit immediate and long-term recovery assistance for residents in 15 counties affected by the wildfires in the region. Contribute here

United Way of Northern California, covering nine fire-stricken, largely rural counties in the state's far northern region, is accepting donations, offering help and supporting programs to assist with relief and long-term recovery operations. Contribute here

Oregon

Greater Douglas United Way has established a Fire Relief Fund to assist those who have been displaced by the fires in Douglas County. Contribute here

United Way of the Columbia-Willamette is working with nonprofit partners to prioritize families of color and low-income families affected by the fires. Contribute here

United Way of Jackson County is helping those impacted by the Jackson County Fires. Contribute here

United Way of Lane County is investing in organizations directly serving individuals and families most impacted by fires in Lane County. Contribute here

United Way of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties Emergency Fund will provide flexible resources to non-profit partner organizations in the region working directly with those who have been impacted or displaced. Contribute here

United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley is collecting critical supplies and resources for those in need and started the Mid-Valley Wildfire Relief Fund. Contribute here

United Way of Southwestern Oregon is accepting donations to support Coos County and Curry County nonprofits and community organizations helping local residents and neighboring Oregonians who have been impacted by the wildfires. Contribute here

Washington

United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties is collecting funds to help hundreds of people left without shelter and basic supplies due to recent wildfires. Contribute here

United Way of Whitman County's Fire Community Relief Fund will prioritize support to the families and individuals displaced by the fires. Contribute here

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 8.1 million donors worldwide and $4.8 billion raised, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

About 211

211 is a vital service leveraged by millions of people across North America, funded and run by United Way. Every day, clients contact 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services. Last year, 211 responded to over 12 million requests for assistance across the United States. The service is available to over 95% of the U.S. population, including in Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, and is also available in most of Canada. Individuals in need or who are looking for information for someone else can call 211 from a cell phone or landline or visit 211.org for more contact options.

