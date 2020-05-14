United Ways Ask Families Across Louisiana to Complete Important Survey to Assess Economic Impact of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Ways across Louisiana and the Louisiana Association of United Ways are launching a statewide survey today to assess the economic impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on Louisiana families. All Louisiana family are invited to complete the United Way Louisiana COVID-19 survey here: https://www.launitedway.org/COVID19-Impact. Individual responses are confidential.

"Every Louisiana family has felt the impact of COVID19. In uncertain times like these, there is no better way to create pathways forward than to be grounded in knowledge gathered from the people we serve," said Sarah Berthelot, Louisiana Association of United Ways President and CEO.

Before the pandemic hit, one in four Louisiana households were led by workers unable to earn enough to cover the basics and save for unexpected crisis or a job loss. For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, childcare challenges and other economic changes Louisiana families are navigating.

"On a daily basis, United Ways throughout Louisiana work hard to serve those suffering from the loss of basic needs and sense of security due to the workforce interruptions," said Berthelot "As we respond to the immediate needs, United Ways are thinking ahead to the next phase of recovery and what will be needed most to help get families back on track. "

This survey is being conducted at zero cost, thanks to a network of volunteer experts, including Dr. Steven Dick, member of the Louisiana ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Research Advisory Committee, and advisory assistance provided by the United For ALICE team.

"Entergy is deeply concerned about the recovery road ahead for Louisiana families. As a longtime partner of United Way and state sponsor of the ALICE report, we recognize the importance of seeking out a deeper understanding of the challenges at this point in time for our state," Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility. "Entergy uses these insights to improve the ways we help our communities and customers prosper."

