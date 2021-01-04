United Wholesale Mortgage Named Exclusive Mortgage Partner of Detroit Red Wings, Will Be Featured on Player Helmets During 2021 Season

Founded in 1986 and based in Pontiac, Mich., UWM is the No. 1 wholesale mortgage lender in the United States, and No. 2 overall lender with over 7,400 dedicated team members. UWM's unique business model focuses exclusively on providing independent mortgage brokers nationwide superior service through proprietary technology that enables them to process mortgage applications faster, more efficiently and at lower rates than competitors, to ensure borrowers across America are being placed in the best loan for them.

"We are excited to welcome UWM as the official mortgage partner of the Detroit Red Wings, and for this innovative, Michigan-based business to be the first-ever featured partner on our iconic red and white helmets," said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. "It's a pleasure to work with UWM and we look forward to partnering with them for years to come."

"Our decision to partner with, and become the exclusive mortgage provider for the Detroit Red Wings was easy," said Sarah DeCiantis, Chief Marketing Officer at UWM. "As the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in the nation, our goal at UWM is to increase awareness around the benefits of working with independent mortgage brokers. Borrowers who do so, receive a customized experience and mortgage that is cheaper, faster and easier than going anywhere else. This partnership will allow us to further build this awareness as well as highlight UWM as a best place to work locally. We're excited to see what we will accomplish alongside the Detroit Red Wings."

The UWM decal will be positioned on the left and right sides of the helmet, and the helmet will be worn for home and away games, as well as practices throughout this season. In addition to branding on player helmets, UWM branding will also be featured with an on-ice logo at Little Caesars Arena, along with prominent dasher board and penalty box signage. Digital branding will be featured throughout the arena bowl and concourse areas. The parking garage located at 128 W. Fisher Service Drive will also be named the United Wholesale Mortgage Garage with new signage to be installed soon. UWM will also have a sponsored presence on the Detroit Red Wings Radio Network.

The Detroit Red Wings hockey club, an Original Six member of the National Hockey League and 11-time Stanley Cup Champion, was purchased by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1982. Under Ilitch ownership, the team has won four Stanley Cup championships, six Presidents' Trophies as the NHL's regular season champion, and 16 division titles. Other Ilitch companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Entertainment, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Fundraising, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The Ilitch Companies also maintain a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. For more information, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com.

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation five years in a row. UWM provides Independent Mortgage Advisors, across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with a unique set of innovative technologically driven tools and a value proposition that enables them to offer borrowers compelling financing alternatives. UWM's exceptional teamwork and laser-like focus on delivering innovative mortgage solutions are driving the company's ongoing growth and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for mortgage brokers. For more information, visit www.uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

