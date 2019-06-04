Uniti Fiber Signs PGA Tour Player Kevin Streelman

MOBILE, Ala., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniti Fiber, one of the largest fiber-optic solution providers and only fiber focused diversified communications REIT, announces PGA Tour player Kevin Streelman will serve as a brand ambassador for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Streelman will wear the Uniti Fiber logo at Tour events including the Travelers Classic, Rocket Mortgage Classic, and 3M Open.

"We are excited to partner with Kevin," said Joe McCourt, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Operations at Uniti Fiber. "We see a hard-working and determined individual in Kevin who embodies the core values of Uniti."

Kevin's path to the PGA Tour is a story of hard work and tenacity much like Uniti Fiber's early years of sacrifice and determination. Upon graduating from Duke University in 2001, most of Kevin's friends headed for Wall Street or law school. Instead, Kevin used his mom's Nissan Altima to travel to South Dakota for the 2001 Dakotas Tour. Since then, Kevin has competed in over 300 Tour events, has 40 Top 10 finishes with Tour wins in the Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank and Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

"I'm excited to partner with Uniti Fiber," said Streelman. "Their approach to technology and 'everyone deserves to connect' philosophy resonates with me. Uniti Fiber provides the technology businesses use every day to change people's lives, grow the economy and basically do business faster than we ever thought possible. On the Tour, I have the opportunity to visit hospitals, youth programs, and community centers. The high-speed technology solutions Uniti Fiber provides has the potential to empower dramatic change. I'm excited to represent a company who connects with communities in such a high-tech and relevant way."

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2019, Uniti owns 5.6 million fiber strand miles, approximately 500 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

ABOUT UNITI FIBER

Uniti Fiber is a leading provider of infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators, and Ethernet, Wavelengths, and Dark Fiber for telecom carriers and enterprises. With over 35,000 route miles of fiber, Uniti Fiber offers an unparalleled level of reliability and service. www.unitifiber.com

