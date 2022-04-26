Unitron incorporates sleek style and innovates hearing aid design with Moxi™ B-RS

INTEGRATING MODERN TECH AESTHETICS, KITCHENER-BASED HEARING AID MANUFACTURER INTRODUCING A TRUE ALTERNATIVE STYLE CHOICE TO HEARING AID USERS.

KITCHENER, ON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Expanding the award-winning Moxi design family, Unitron announces the official launch of its Moxi B-RS hearing aids. Offering a unique contoured form factor and elevated appearance, Moxi B-RS is crafted with design in mind providing a hearing aid developed to appeal to design-focused clientele.

With a unique and forward-thinking design, Moxi B-RS breaks down aesthetic-based barriers and offers a true alternative in style choice. Moxi B-RS is accompanied by the newly designed Moxi RS charger, providing convenience and rechargeability in a sleek case with magnetic instrument retention. Individual left and right instruments are designed for comfort and built specifically for each ear, featuring a seven degree tilt to the receiver sockets ensuring proper fit for comfort and ease of use all day long.

"Function and fashion are at the core of the Moxi B-RS design," says Nicola McLaughlin, Director of Business Unit at Unitron. "Hearing health is important for people of all ages and additional support through hearing care technology is a must for clients with hearing loss. Redefining how hearing devices look with a new style-forward option can be key for those who are hesitant to embrace hearing aid technology."

"Incorporating innovative design desired by a wide variety of clients with our adaptive and flexible hearing technology is what sets Moxi B-RS apart as a stylish and functional hearing aid innovation," says Unitron Senior Product Manager, Matt Whiteman.

Moxi B-RS joins Unitron's portfolio of award-winning designs with a style alternative to traditional hearing aids with sound performance that follows clients no matter where life takes them.

Unitron is proud to announce that Moxi B-RS has the distinction of being recognized with the Red Dot Award for Design 2022. This distinction represents Unitron's 9th Red Dot award win since 2014.

"This international recognition of Moxi B-RS is such an tremendous honor for Unitron," says Sandra Fulton, VP Group Marketing Unitron. "People are at the forefront of our design philosophy, our teams work relentlessly to deliver hearing solutions that empower our clients to live life to the fullest while enjoying innovative design and flexible hearing technology."



The Red Dot Award, which dates to 1955, is an internationally recognized distinction, celebrating excellence in product design. This marks the 9th time Unitron has received the Red Dot Award for its hearing instruments, showcasing a design philosophy focus on beautiful aesthetics, comfort and intuitive functionality.

Product will be available this summer. For more information on Moxi B-RS , please visit unitron.com/moxi-brs

About Unitron

At Unitron, we empower people with life-enhancing hearing experiences that fit seamlessly into their world. Our sound performance technology, experience innovations, and intuitive design work perfectly together for unmatched personalization and optimization. Because everyone deserves to Love the experience.TM For more information, visit unitron.com .

