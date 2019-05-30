Units Now Available For The Most Opulent Condominium Development In Downtown Greenwich-- The Modern on Field Point

Located at 125 Field Point Road, The Modern on Field Point represents unparalleled luxury and convenience in walkable downtown Greenwich. These exciting designs by leading Greenwich architect Rich Granoff reshapes everyone's expectations for how people will want to live in downtown Greenwich.

"We purposefully created exteriors and common living spaces in terracotta, so that the overall impression is an open, continuous indoor-outdoor living space, much like the high-end and modern homes in Soho and Tribeca," said Architect Rich Granoff.

The two boutique three-story buildings include four penthouses of 2,550 square-feet with two private balconies and a more than 1,300 square-foot terrace complete with built-in spa, stainless steel grill and gas fire pit. The additional eight three-bedroom flats averaging 2,400 square-feet offer garden patios or private balconies.

The Modern is a rare and unique opportunity for the sophisticated buyer looking for a transitional living space that's also modern in function and performance. This development is a one-of-a-kind matching the quality of some of the finest residential buildings anywhere.

The complex features a field stone and terracotta façade and a luscious landscaped plaza accented by architectural lighting. Each unit boasts floors to ceiling Pella windows, luxurious gourmet chef's kitchens that include Gaggenau appliances with custom Leicht kitchen cabinets surrounded by luxurious Walker Zanger stone tops and Waterworks fixtures looking directly into the living and dining areas. Common areas include a heated underground garage, Peloton gym and pet washing stations.

Today's buyers are looking for modern luxuries and conveniences. The Modern on Field Point is the first development in downtown Greenwich to meet this demand. The Tamar Lurie Group is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut.

About Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, a leading residential real estate brokerage company in Connecticut and Westchester County, N.Y., operates approximately 51 offices with more than 2,500 affiliated sales associates serving the communities of Connecticut and Westchester County, N.Y. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company for sales volume. For more information, please visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Eckess, 781-684-5461 Matthew.Eckess@NRTNortheast.com

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Related Links

www.ColdwellBankerHomes.com

