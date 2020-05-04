Unity Health Care Partners with DC Department of Human Services to Provide COVID-19 Screening Services at Homeless Facilities

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Health Care (Unity) is partnering with the District of Columbia Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) medical assessments and outpatient care to individuals experiencing homelessness at designated Isolation and Quarantine (ISAQ) and Pandemic Emergency Program for Highly Vulnerable Populations (PEPV) sites.

The ISAQ sites provide a quarantine setting for individuals experiencing homelessness that are confirmed COVID-19 positive, are sick or symptomatic, or have had prolonged close contact with a COVID-19 positive person. PEPV sites are isolation settings for especially medically vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness intended to prevent the contraction of COVID-19.

Through this collaboration, Unity has deployed a multi-disciplinary team of providers, nurses, medical assistants, and administrative staff to provide medical evaluations and assessments and facilitate and execute wellness checks for ISAQ and PEPV residents and offer COVID-19 testing, treatment, and level of care determinations where needed. Additionally, this team provides ongoing care, such as the procurement of prescription medications, and is working to coordinate ongoing case management and mental health services at these locations.

"COVID-19 has been extremely challenging for individuals experiencing homelessness, and this partnership takes deliberate action to reduce disparities in care for this patient population. Beginning as Health Care for the Homeless Project (HCHP) in 1984, our service to homeless persons has been at the heart of our mission. Even as we broadened our mission by providing a larger scope of medical care in the District, we have always remained true to our original commitment to homeless residents in our City," said Vincent Keane, Unity President and CEO.

As the largest network of community health centers in Washington, D.C., Unity Health Care provides a full-range of health and human services to meet the needs of our communities through a network of over 20 traditional and non-traditional health sites and a mobile medical outreach vehicle. Our team of compassionate and multicultural health professionals place Unity values into action every day to bring whole-person care and wellness to over 100,000 patients through over 450,000 visits annually. Deeply rooted in the District's neighborhoods for 35 years, Unity strives to promote healthier communities through compassion and comprehensive primary and specialty health care and wrap-around services, regardless of ability to pay.

