Unity Necklace On Kickstarter Bridges Divide

When California-based jewelry designer Jennifer Baruch made the original necklace as a gift for a friend, she had no idea that she was sparking a trend. But her necklace inspired many who saw it. People asked to buy the necklace from around her friend's neck. Baruch began producing it in small quantities, and now she has launched The UNITY Necklace on Kickstarter to bring its message to a wider audience.

With the political and social divisions sweeping across the United States, The UNITY Necklace spreads a message of harmony and hope for a more peaceful future. "So much divides, disconnects, separates and categorizes us. This necklace represents the oneness and the goodness of humanity," MOBjewels founder Jennifer Baruch said.

Just in time for the December holiday season, backers pledging $100 or more will receive two UNITY necklaces, one for them and one to gift, with a promise of priority shipping by December 17th, 2018. A $50 pledge includes one UNITY necklace early in the New Year.

All pledges are 100% Pledge Back Guarantee and price is inclusive of Sales Tax AND Shipping for the United States. Necklace style, shipping address and other details will be collected after the campaign ends.

The necklace is available in vintage majorica pearls, hand-knotted lapis, quartz and even diamonds and emeralds for high-tier backers. Every UNITY necklace features the signature handshake clasp.

To view the full campaign visit: bit.ly/UnityNecklace

About MOBjewels

MOBjewels was founded by Jennifer Baruch in 2015. Her small-batch jewelry is featured in boutiques from California to Washington, D.C. with collections that range from everyday necklaces to special occasion pieces. MOBjewels is named for Jennifer's three children, Maya, Olivia and Benji. At times the kids create their own lines and sell them in the family's version of a modern day lemonade stand.

