Unity Technology Solutions, the Cloud Technology and Managed Service Provider, Partners With CyGlass to Expand its Security Service Portfolio

LITTLETON, Mass. and DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyGlass Inc. , a SaaS AI-driven network-centric threat detection solution, and Unity, a leader in providing cutting edge technology and ICT security expertise to provide best of breed solutions for its customers and prospects, announced the addition of Managed Cyber Security powered by CyGlass to further strengthen its clients' cyber defenses and protect sensitive customer data and digital assets.

With CyGlass NDaaS solution you can:

CyGlass

Automatically identify assets on your network and prioritize layered security zones

Receive SmartAlerts & prioritized event notifications on suspicious network activity

Gain visibility of your network threat landscape and respond quickly to malicious insiders or motivated attackers

Detect network anomalies with proven scalable AI that continuously learns while monitoring your network activity without additional hardware, software, or people

Create comprehensive reports on threats, assets, and network behavior

Cyber risk is one of the biggest challenges facing firms today. There is no industry, company, or business that is not a potential target. With CyGlass's AI-driven solution and Unity's best of breed products, services, and support in the security space working together, we provide companies unmatched network protection and a powerful Managed Service offering as a competitive edge against malicious actors or insider threats.

In recent years, more than 50% of breaches were a result of "advanced cyber threats". The failure of existing security technologies to provide visibility in your network against unknown attacks and rogue assets, which continue to depend on security analysts sifting through an overwhelming volume of network data logs and alerts, has resulted in 70% of "advanced threats" going undetected.

Breaches occur daily, so relying on signatures or rule-based security products is ineffective and leaves organizations more exposed. In addition, the Security Operations Center (SOC) is inundated with false-positive alerts and has no way to identify and block the threat.

You need comprehensive security services with the capability to understand your security landscape and today's evolving threats. This security combined with a highly skilled and trained security staff that provides 24 by 7 monitoring and products that quickly identify and alert you, while not overwhelming the Security Operations Center (SOC).

Simon Kelly, Head of Sales at Unity stated, "With today's advanced threats, we saw the network as a vulnerable link in the chain. We needed a product that addressed the threats our customers faced while being suited for our Managed Service business. With CyGlass, we found a solution that provided us with both the visibility, insight, and protection into what's happening within our customer's networks, and designed and architected to be easily integrated and deployed into our Managed Service offering."

"Businesses depend on Unity to provide year-round protection against today's threats. CyGlass provides an affordable SaaS solution for network anomaly detection. The threat actors cannot hide in the network. Where traditional security tools serve a valuable purpose, they are not built to track and identify unusual behavior within the network. Our easy to deploy NDaaS solution contains a dashboard that can be used by security analysts, management, and even the board of directors to visualize the state of the network and the progress to identify and remediate the attacks on the business," said Ed Jackowiak, CEO of CyGlass Inc.

Company network architectures are especially vulnerable as traditional security products struggle to protect them effectively from advanced network threats. Networks are at risk of being breached unless security responses are automated by comprehensively applying AI with self-learning technologies. Companies today are already leveraging AI to provide enhanced visibility, improved productivity, and greater precision in defending their networks and assets from cyberattacks. The key to CyGlass's effective NDaaS solution lies in focusing on the most critical threats.

To survive the modern, sophisticated attacker, companies need AI to create actionable intelligence. Only then will organizations be able to keep their critical IT assets and networks secure.

ABOUT CYGLASS INC.

CyGlass Inc. is a network behavior anomaly detection solution that uses artificial intelligence to surface and prioritize unknown threats within your network. Regardless of whether on-premise, in your virtualized environment, or your cloud, CyGlass provides visibility and understanding of your network behavior as well as the behavior of your critical assets. Based on unsupervised and supervised machine learning, CyGlass uniquely leverages a layered algorithmic approach to analyze network traffic and build an illustrated story of how a threat has emerged over time. "SmartAlerts" are prioritized by confidence levels and threat scores to save your security operations critical time in mitigating a surfaced threat.

Learn more at www.cyglass.com

ABOUT UNITY

Award winning Unity Technology Solutions has been the independent IT partner of choice for companies throughout Ireland for more than 20 years. With the skills of more than 70 technical, sales, support and administrative staff we help organisations, large and small, in every industry, to integrate technology with their business. We consult, design, implement, support and manage a complete range of technology solutions including Cloud Services, Data Infrastructure, Unified Communications, Security, IT Contract Resourcing to leading private & public sector organisations in Ireland. We can deliver these solutions on premise or via a Public or Private Cloud.

Please visit: www.unity.ie

Contact:

Ed Jackowiak Simon Kelly CyGlass Inc. Unity Technology Solutions

