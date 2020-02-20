UnityPoint Accountable Care Announces More Than $9.5 Million in Shared Savings

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UnityPoint Accountable Care (UAC) is announcing more than $9.5 million in shared savings based on quality and cost performance in the Medicare Next Generation Accountable Care Organization Model. As a subsidiary of UnityPoint Health and one of the largest accountable care organizations (ACOs) in the nation, UAC saw total shared savings of $9,534,791.31 for the 2018 calendar year.

Recent results posted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the Next Generation ACO Model show significant progress in the delivery of value-based care. The Next Generation ACO Model requires participating health care organizations to take on greater financial risk than previous ACO models. The results reflect the continued commitment of UnityPoint Health transitioning away from the traditional fee-for-service payment model, building on its track record as a national leader in managing patient populations.

"UnityPoint Accountable Care continues to mature its population health resources to focus on creating value for patients and providers," said Susan Thompson, CEO, UnityPoint Accountable Care. "Investment in people, services and tools to enhance care and improve patient outcomes remains at the core of our efforts. By combining sophisticated analytics, committed care givers and systemwide care coordination, we again achieved high quality patient care and generated savings for this Medicare Model."

UnityPoint Accountable Care is a network of over 7,750 physicians and providers in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Missouri. In 2018, UAC was one of the largest participants in the Next Generation ACO Model and is a leader in industry transformation through its participation in the Next Generation ACO Model, commercial insurance programs and Iowa's State Innovation Model.

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health is the nation's 13th largest nonprofit health system and the fourth largest nondenominational health system in America, providing care to both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Through relationships with more than 315 physician clinics, 21 regional and 19 community network hospitals and home care services throughout its 9 regions, UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 30,000 employees who are dedicated to making it easier for people to live well. More at unitypoint.org.

