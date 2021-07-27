UnityPoint Health Launches Tool Connecting Public with Local Social Services, Programs

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to improve the health of the communities it serves, UnityPoint Health is launching a new social services resource called "Together We Care" to help individuals find assistance with food, housing, transportation, employment and more.

"Access to things like healthy food and safe housing are vital to everyone's health," says Dr. Sanjeeb Khatua, president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic. "We also know that, at times, many of our patients and families face challenges trying to meet their needs, making it more difficult to stay healthy or recover from illness. As part of our mission to improve the health of our communities, we're pleased to launch this new tool and ease some of the burden of finding help."

The online tool, called Together We Care, connects individuals to area organizations offering free and reduced-cost social services and programs. The resource is completely free and can be accessed by visiting TogetherWeCare.UnityPoint.org.

Quick Details:

New Tool Name: Together We Care

How to Access: TogetherWeCare.UnityPoint.org

Who Can Use It: Anyone

Cost to Use: Free

Resources Provided: Free and reduced-cost social services and programs

Once on the website, individuals can search for services by zip code or category. The tool then displays information and details about participating social care organizations, including how to contact them.

UnityPoint Health joins organizations nationwide using the tool to help address the economic and social needs of its patients and communities. Together We Care is powered by Aunt Bertha, the nation's leading network of social service providers. In addition to public usage, UnityPoint Health providers use the tool to easily and quickly make referrals for patients, connecting them with programs and services to live healthier lives.

"As care team members, we often identify patients and clients who are facing economic hardship or other conditions impacting their quality of life," says Dr. Megan Romine, medical director, UnityPoint Accountable Care. "Whether it's access to education and job opportunities, nutritious foods or reliable transportation, this resource is another important way we can help our patients find the resources they need to be safe and healthy."

