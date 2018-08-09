Univar and Kerry Ingredients & Flavours Launch Taste Agreement

"Working with Kerry marks the first time Univar has aligned our highly functional taste portfolio to be provided by a European manufacturer," said Simon Atkins, Univar's food ingredients industry director, EMEA. "With Kerry's brand recognition in a number of product markets, their portfolio enables us to further enhance our 'taste solutions' offering for all food manufacturing sectors."

Since commissioning its first dairy and ingredients plant in Listowel, Ireland, in 1972, Kerry has grown to become the industry's leading provider of technology-based ingredients and solutions for all sectors of the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets.

"Our products are used to provide signature taste and improved nutrition in some of the world's favourite consumer foods, across all food and beverage categories," said Bruce Clague, general manager, Kerry Taste & Nutrition UK & IRL. "Working with Univar will enable us to access a larger marketplace than we currently cater to and we are confident that Univar's reach and know-how will be an important asset for us in this regard."

In today's rapidly changing food industry, keeping up with food trends like "free-from" and the consumer demand for transparency and safety, Univar recognizes the need to be at the forefront of innovation. Univar's team of highly experienced experts offer a competitive advantage by providing extensive research and product development for customers. Additionally, Univar offers in-depth food market knowledge and understanding by helping customers achieve the latest food innovations to meet increasing demand. Most of all, Univar understands the importance of food safety and is committed to reducing environmental impact with more sustainable options.

About Univar Inc.



Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE : UNVR ) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit Univar.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/Univar and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/Univar.

About Kerry Ingredients & Flavours



Since 1972, Kerry Ingredients & Flavours has helped shape and grow the global food industry with innovations to help consumers live better, feel better and eat better. Quoted on the London & Irish Stock exchanges, with headquarters in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland, the 2017 Group revenue was €6.4billion. With 24,000 staff and 130 innovation and manufacturing centers across six continents, millions of people throughout the world experience Kerry's taste and nutrition solutions every day. Kerry is firmly established as a world leader providing customers with some of the world's best-known food, beverage and pharma industries. For more information, visit Kerry.com. Follow Kerry on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Kerry/. To learn more about the latest distribution products, please visit Kerry.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

