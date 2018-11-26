DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that Sino Lion USA (Sino Lion) selected Univar to distribute the full line of its sustainable beauty and personal care ingredients in the United States.

Univar Appointed Distributor for Sino Lion’s Full Line of Sustainable Beauty and Personal Care Ingredients

"We are very impressed with Sino Lion's natural ingredients for the beauty and personal care market and are honored to have these innovative products as part of the Univar portfolio," said Kelly Gilroy, beauty and personal care business director at Univar. "It's exciting to see Sino Lion benefit from Univar's traditional and digital marketing tools as well as our deep industry expertise with a team of technical and selling experts, all focused on the beauty and personal care market."

Sino Lion is a leading supplier of sustainable ingredients in the beauty and personal care market. Their broad portfolio of specialties include mild and naturally derived amino-acid surfactants, preservatives, chelates and multiple specialty chemistries. An important addition to the Univar beauty and personal care portfolio, Sino Lion represents a variety of natural ingredients to meet growing demand from brand owners located around the world.

"Sino Lion and Univar will together introduce innovative new prototypes and sustainable ingredient technologies designed to address the latest consumer preference trends of going green, natural and sustainable in the beauty and personal care industry," said Dr. Evelyn Su, the president and chief scientific officer of Sino Lion. "Customers across the US will benefit tremendously from Sino Lion's affordable natural surfactants, natural preservatives, natural chelates and many more along with Univar's extensive supply chain network, commitment to customer success, and leading digital technology."

About Univar

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit www.univar.com.

About Sino Lion USA

Sino Lion USA (Sino Lion) was founded in 1993 in New York. Sino Lion focuses on creating "green and better choice " ingredients using the 12 principles of green chemistry while disrupting and reshaping the existing landscape of competition for the better for all major ingredient categories it touches, including but not limited to Natural Surfactants, Natural Preservatives, Natural chelating agents, and more. Sino Lion strives to develop natural and sustainable ingredient technologies that are sufficiently innovative, sustainable and cost-effective so that these technologies become the "Game Changer", the "Disrupter" and/or the "enabler" for their wide use in personal care and home care applications. What sets Sino Lion apart from others is its commitment to create natural, green and sustainable ingredients for the betterment of both humans and the environment at an affordable price so that all consumers can afford and benefit from them.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Univar Inc.

Related Links

https://www.univar.com

