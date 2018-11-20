Univar Canada and TATA Chemicals Ltd. Announce Distribution Agreement for Food and Nutraceutical Industries

With this agreement, Univar will be the exclusive distributor of TATA NQ's Fossence™ and Gossence™ prebiotic dietary fiber portfolio of ingredients for the Canadian market. These fibers are used in a wide range of applications including dietary supplements; functional foods (bakery, dairy, snack foods); confectionaries; as well as pet food. Fossence™ and Gossence™ are produced using TATA NQ's proprietary in-house fermentation technology in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in India.

"This collaboration with TATA, in the high-growth areas of digestive health and functional ingredients for the food and nutraceutical industries, will help our customers address the prebiotic megatrend we're seeing in health, wellness and nutrition," said Adam Lasenzaniro, Univar Canada's vice president of focused industries.

Dawn Guay, Univar Canada's director of strategic product development added, "The combination of TATA's in-house bio-fermentation process and strong manufacturing excellence, along with Univar's technical expertise and market reach, will provide customers with new opportunities to use these ingredients to develop innovative new products."

Zarir Langrana, executive director and president of the Global Chemicals Business of Tata Chemicals said, "We are excited to partner with Univar Canada in expanding our footprint in the Nutritional solutions space. While we have been growing this business in India, this marks a milestone for us in the entry into the North American market. Equipped with the learnings and capabilities of our in-house food technology & analytics team, we are geared to provide customized solutions to the Canadian market, not only in terms of ingredients, but also formulations. Univar makes for the right partner with their outreach, technical expertise and presence in the segments we wish to jointly develop. Together, we plan to have an exciting journey."

About Univar

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit www.univar.com.

About TATA Chemicals Limited

A part of the over US$ 100 billion Tata Group, Tata Chemicals Limited, is a global company with interests in businesses that focus on Basic Chemistry Products, Consumer and Specialty products. The story of the company is about harnessing the fruits of science for goals that go beyond business.

Through its Consumer products portfolio the company has positively impacted the lives of millions of Indians. Tata Chemicals is the pioneer and market leader in India's branded Iodised salt segment. Extending its portfolio from salt to other food essentials, TCL unveiled India's first national brand of pulses, followed by a range of spices and nutrimixes. Tata Chemicals has been rated as one of the top 10% in Business and Consumer brands across all industry and consumer brand categories in India by Superbrands™.

The company's Basic Chemistry product range provides key ingredients to some of the world's largest manufacturers of glass, detergents and other industrial products. Tata Chemicals currently is the world's third largest producer of soda ash with manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, Africa and North America. With its Farming Essentials portfolio the company through its subsidiary Rallis, has a strong position in the crop protection business. The Tata Chemicals Innovation Centre is home to world class R&D capabilities in the emerging areas of food sciences, nanotechnology and biotechnology. For more information visit: www.tatachemicals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Univar Inc.

Related Links

http://www.univarcorp.com

