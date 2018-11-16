Univar Expands Capability in Latin America

"Univar's new Colombian presence allows us to better serve our Latin American customers and suppliers through dedicated resources that are regionally focused," said Rodrigo Santiago, commercial greatness director, Latin America. "Expanding our geographic reach allows us to sell the value of Univar by helping solve some of the most complex issues our customers and suppliers are facing."

Univar will continue to expand the Colombian sales center through 2019 as the company looks to further strengthen its presence in the Latin American region.

"Our new Colombian sales center allows Univar to better serve local needs through enhanced product management, account management, program marketing, and communications within each market we serve," said Jorge Buckup, president, Latin America. "Together this allows us to identify local product and technology trends as well as provide technical support and market insights to create specific programs and solutions for our customers and suppliers."

About Univar

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit www.univar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

