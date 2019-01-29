Univar Inc. to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 8

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that it plans to report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 6:00 a.m. EST. Univar will announce these results earlier than planned in anticipation of its upcoming debt offering in connection with its previously announced acquisition of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXEO) ("Nexeo Solutions").

Univar has established a special meeting date of February 27, 2019 to consider and vote on the proposals necessary to complete the transaction, and has begun mailing the joint proxy and consent solicitation statement/prospectus to shareholders. Subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by certain regulatory authorities and the approval of the transaction by Univar shareholders, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019. The transaction has received regulatory approvals from the U.S., the EU, and Canada.

Upon completion of the merger, Univar intends to hold a webcast with investors to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 results and pro-forma 2019 guidance. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Univar's website at https://investor.univar.com.

About Univar

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit www.univar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

This communication shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Additional Information and Where to Find it

In connection with the proposed transaction between Univar and Nexeo, Univar has filed a registration statement on Form S-4, that contains a prospectus and a proxy statement for Univar and consent solicitation statement for Nexeo (the "prospectus/joint proxy and consent solicitation statement"). The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on January 29, 2019. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF UNIVAR AND NEXEO ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, INCLUDING THE PROSPECTUS/JOINT PROXY AND CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. In connection with the proposed transaction, a definitive prospectus/joint proxy and consent solicitation statement was sent to the shareholders of Univar and Nexeo on or about January 29, 2019. Investors and security holders may also obtain copies of the prospectus/joint proxy and consent solicitation statement as well as other filings containing information about Univar and Nexeo, without charge, at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Univar are available free of charge within the investor relations section of Univar's website at www.univar.com. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Nexeo are available free of charge within the investor relations section of Nexeo's website at www.nexeosolutions.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Univar, Nexeo and each of their directors, executive officers and certain other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Univar's shareholders and consents from Nexeo's shareholders in respect of the proposed transaction between Univar and Nexeo. Information regarding Univar's directors and executive officers is contained in Univar's proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting, which was filed with the SEC on March 20, 2018. Information regarding Nexeo's directors and executive officers is contained in Nexeo's proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting, which was filed with the SEC on December 14, 2017. Investors and security holders may obtain additional information regarding the interests of such participants by reading the definitive prospectus/joint proxy and consent solicitation statement when it becomes available, which may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above.

SOURCE Univar Inc.

Related Links

http://www.univar.com

