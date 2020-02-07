Univar Solutions Achieves 20 Point Increase on the Corporate Equality Index

"We are extremely proud to have received an increase in our score on the CEI this year," said Kim Dickens, senior vice president and chief people officer at Univar Solutions. "Our leaders and teams are working each day to foster a culture that is inclusive, safe and inviting for people of all gender identities and sexual orientations. We believe the path to innovation exists within the diverse backgrounds, experiences and expertise of our people and we will continue with our relentless focus on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion at Univar Solutions."

In the past year, Univar Solutions has increased resources and programs aimed at advancing diversity and inclusion across the organization. In June 2019, the company launched its first global LGBT+ Employee Resource Network focused on career development, advancement, community involvement and education on issues affecting the LGBT+ community. The company has begun showing public support for LGBT+ employees and the community at large through social media campaigns, local "Pride" as well as company events, and with sponsoring local charities in multiple regions across the globe.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC president Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square. From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage equality in Taiwan -- businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

