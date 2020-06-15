Univar Solutions and Biosynthetic® Technologies Reach Distribution Agreement for BioEstolide™ Products in the United States Personal Care Market

"We are incredibly excited about this recent agreement with Univar Solutions, as our organizations are aligned in our goals and values. We look forward to providing customers in the United States with our BioEstolide™ product line, leveraging the excellent reputation of our new partner, Univar Solutions," said Jakob Bredsguard, president of Biosynthetic® Technologies Food, Drugs and Personal Care Division. "We are pleased to announce our entrance into the personal care market space with our BioEstolide™ products. These new, bio-based esters are manufactured in a facility that runs on sustainable energy. As a biobased alternative to existing petroleum-derived raw materials, we foresee them having a significant impact on the personal care marketplace."

Biosynthetic® Technologies understands the importance of sustainable manufacturing practices and is constantly looking for ways to help minimize the negative impacts on the environment, while conserving energy and natural resources. Sustainability and the responsible use of natural resources in daily business is a point of focus, with the goal of generating environmental benefits and ultimately a negative carbon footprint.

"Univar Solutions is delighted to have reached an agreement to partner with Biosynthetic Technologies and distribute its BioEstolide product line," said Kelly Gilroy, vice president of beauty and personal care, globally for Univar Solutions. "With our experience in the clean and natural beauty space, and our high levels of service and flexibility, we believe this will be a successful partnership and we look forward to working together to achieve innovative growth."

Univar Solutions comprehensive beauty and personal care portfolio and international network of suppliers helps provide a complete, global perspective on product, customer, and formulation trends.

"This agreement increases the availability of our BioEstolide product line in the U.S.A. and is essential to Biosynthetic Technologies," said Dr. Matt Kriech, COO at Biosynthetic® Technologies. "We are committed to delivering high quality, sustainable ingredients for the personal care market. As we expand our global footprint, we endeavor to partner with companies that will help us to meet the needs of our environmentally aware customers. Univar Solutions is indeed our partner of choice for the personal care market in the United States. Their extensive expertise in this industry will help enable us to canvas the market on a grander scale."

About Biosynthetic® Technologies

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of natural personal care ingredients called BioEstolide™ that are made from fatty acids found in castor oil. These renewable and biodegradable oils deliver benefits as an emollient with enhanced oxidative stability. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by helping deliver innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

