Univar Solutions Announces Corporate Name Change

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions," or "The Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a Certificate of Amendment of the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company (the "Certificate of Amendment"), to officially change the corporate name from Univar Inc. to Univar Solutions Inc., effective September 1, 2019.

"This name change marks another completed milestone as we progress on the integration of the legacy Univar and Nexeo chemical, ingredient and distribution businesses," said David Jukes, Univar Solutions president and chief executive officer. "I'm pleased to see our integration consistently moving forward as we combine the best of the best and deliver increased value to our customers and suppliers."

The shares of common stock of the Company will continue trading under the ticker symbol UNVR on the New York Stock Exchange, and the Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures (CUSIP) number assigned to the Company's common stock will remain the same. The name change also will not affect the rights of the Company's stockholders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

