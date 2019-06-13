Univar Solutions Appointed Distributor for Seaweed & Co.

"We are very pleased to add Seaweed & Co. as a strategic supplier for our food ingredients market as this presents tremendous opportunity to drive new growth through organic, natural and sustainably sourced products," said Gary Abraham, head of supplier management in Europe, Middle East and Africa for Univar Solutions. "The PureSea® portfolio enables us to enhance our solutions-based offering for our customers and meet emerging demand for seaweed ingredient products."

The PureSea® portfolio represents a range of innovative, natural seaweed ingredients that are easy and convenient to use, and ensure you can benefit from seaweed's many qualities for food, health and nutrition.

"Our PureSea® range of seaweed ingredient products will benefit from Univar Solutions expertise, broad network and state-of-the-art Technical Solutions Centers," said Dr. Craig Rose, founder and managing director, Seaweed & Co. "We look forward to further growing our business with one of the leading ingredient distributors in the world."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

About Seaweed & Co.

Seaweed & Co. is a leading seaweed supplier, with sustainable production in the pristine Scottish Outer Hebrides, and Patent Pending technologies. We are research driven, and focus on innovation, developing our PureSea® range of seaweed ingredients in unique formats that are easy-to-use and benefit from in almost any food and beverage application. Our vision is to see everyone enjoying and benefiting from sustainable seaweed in ways they will love.

Learn more at www.seaweedandco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

