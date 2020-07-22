Univar Solutions Joins More than 1,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

"As responsible business leaders, we need to do all we can to foster an inclusive environment and make sure discrimination, for any reason, is removed from the workplace," said Jukes. "I'm personally committed to using whatever influence I have to reinforce the importance of encouraging others to simply be who they are and bring their full self to the workplace."

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. CEO Action is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered on collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

As a leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, Univar Solutions is committed to tackling this critical societal issue, as the Company works with others to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplaces in the industry.

CEO Action is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally. To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com, which serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,000 best known actions shared, companies can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help drive greater engagement within programs, as well as mentoring others on their journey.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

Forward-Looking Statements

