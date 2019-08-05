Univar Solutions Names Jeanette Press as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today named Jeanette Press as vice president, corporate controller and principal accounting officer. Press brings more than 20 years of accounting experience with extensive knowledge in controllership and financial policies and procedures.

Press is a certified public accountant and earned her undergraduate degree in accounting from Loyola University. She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the SEC Professionals Group and serves as a Board trustee on The Conservation Foundation and Loyola University Accounting Advisory Board.

"Jeanette brings a wealth of accounting, controllership and financial systems implementation experience that will help further accelerate our mission to streamline, innovate and grow," said Carl Lukach, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Univar Solutions. "I'm excited to welcome Jeanette to our Univar Solutions team and look forward to her many contributions."

Press joins Univar Solutions from USG Corporation, where she held the role of vice president, controller and principal accounting officer, and was responsible for all global accounting policies, as well as reporting and SEC filings. Prior to USG Corporation, Press was with KPMG LLP as a senior manager of both audit and professional practice.

