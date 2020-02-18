Univar Solutions Pharmaceutical Ingredients Is Organized for Success in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Univar Solutions now has a truly globalized approach to the pharmaceutical ingredients market with the new industry vertical team combining with the already successful organizations operating in both North and Latin America. Through this launch, Univar Solutions continues to invest in its dedicated Industry Vertical model, with Pharmaceutical Ingredients joining the already successful Beauty & Personal Care, Food Ingredients and Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers businesses in place across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"Historically, there has been a greater emphasis on the regional market, however this organizational alignment will help improve performance and increase focus on the needs of pharmaceutical ingredient customers and suppliers, as well as reinforce our commitment to being a responsible solutions provider," said Matthew Ottaway, vice president of Focused Industries in Europe, Middle East and Africa for Univar Solutions. "Of course our goal remains to safely and reliably deliver ingredients to our customers and recognizing that we can create greater value through specialization, we have launched this line of business with its own dedicated management, resources and approach to the market," added Ottaway. "This also includes a dedicated team of experienced pharmaceutical account managers, sales and technical personnel who have a Europe, Middle East and Africa focus with local insight."

Tobias Mesecke, director of Pharmaceutical Ingredients in Europe, Middle East and Africa for Univar Solutions said, "I believe the expertise that comes with a dedicated sales and technical team will enable Univar Solutions to build closer, more intimate relationships with customers and suppliers. This change was made to adapt to the needs of our market and provide a greater depth of focus, ultimately bringing value to our customers and suppliers."

"In 2020, we look forward to creating value by delivering global technical expertise locally for customers and suppliers, serving the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, animal health and medical devices markets," added Mesecke. "Univar Solutions knows that partners in these markets view reliable and sustainable support, service and product offerings as core values. Our focus on Pharma gives customers and suppliers the assurance that Univar Solutions proactively manages short-term changes in regulations and thereby the effects on their business."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

