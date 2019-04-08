Univar Solutions to Distribute Axiom Foods' Plant-Based Portfolio

Axiom Foods provides niche vegan and allergen-friendly products to formulators as an increased number of consumers are demanding end-use products with healthier label claims. Backed by science, certifications and clinical trials, Axiom Foods is committed to delivering consistent results for its partners.

"Axiom Foods' ability to innovate and deliver neutral, soluble, and allergen-free solutions to meet consumer demand will ensure our long-term mutual success as Univar Solutions provides market intelligence data and analytics to predict trends and drive growth," said Austin Nichols, director of food ingredients for Univar Solutions. "Working with Axiom Foods gives us the opportunity to collaborate with a leading innovator of rice and pea protein and bring consumers the products they are demanding."

"Our unique functional options, patents, clinical studies, commercial quantities and strict quality standards differentiate ourselves from other competitors within the plant-based protein market," said David Janow, CEO, Axiom Foods. "Working with Univar Solutions will ensure that our products can be accessible to a larger customer base of food and beverage manufacturers who are looking for the 'Intel Inside' of plant proteins and asking for Oryzatein® rice protein and Vegotein™ pea protein by name. Sustainable options are a must and we have both a winning method and a winning team!"

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

About Axiom Foods

On the cutting edge of technology, Axiom Foods is involved in clinical trials, education and affecting change in the global food supply. Founded in 2005 by David Janow, Axiom brings compassion and sustainability to the food business by showing that animals are no longer necessary to build muscle. Being at the forefront of peas and rice becoming the new meat, as CNBC can attest, Axiom Foods is dedicated to maximizing the potential of brown rice as the ultimate food product ingredient. Starting with their flagship, patented Oryzatein®, the first and only brown rice protein of its kind, Axiom continues to expand the possibilities of sustainable, worldwide nutrition. Axiom meets international standards, whether consumers want gluten-free, vegan, kosher or non-GMO foods. For more information, please visit their website at www.axiomfoods.com.

