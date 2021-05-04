Universal Bank selects Input 1’s servicing platform and technology stack for its insurance premium finance business

Universal Bank is now offering Insurance Premium Financing in California and has gone through great lengths to find the right partner to service its customers and agents. "Universal Bank has selected Input 1 because they bring innovative solutions and a great wealth of experience that will allow Universal Bank's Insurance Premium Financing program to thrive," said Armando Carlos, Sr. VP, Business Development and Production Manager for Universal Bank. "In addition, Input 1's platform will provide agents and customers with easy access and will streamline the process of obtaining quotes and making payments. We at Universal Bank are very excited to be pairing up with Input 1 and look forward to the contributions their platform will bring."

Input 1's ability to quickly deploy a mature and technologically rich premium finance offering will immediately impact Universal Bank's growth trajectory. "We are proud to be the technology platform upon which Universal Bank will build their premium finance business in Southern California," said Chris Farfaras, EVP & CSMO of Input 1. "Universal Bank and their customer base will get a best-in-class service right out of the box with us, and together we will be able to deliver an exceptional experience to agents and policyholders. Our customer-driven culture aligning with Universal's focus on exceptional service allowed us to quickly and organically understand their vision and high standards. As a result, agents and policyholders will have access to a modern, cloud-based, digital billing and payments platform to manage their accounts, anywhere, anytime, and from any device. Their agents will be able to quote financing terms swiftly, send out electronic documents, and accept digital signatures and payments for a completely contactless and fast funding experience. Furthermore, anytime Universal Bank staff requires technical assistance; they can always depend on receiving exceptional support from our domestic support center."

About Universal Bank

Located in West Covina, Universal Bank is a community bank proudly serving Southern California since 1954, providing a range of products and services expected from a major bank but with the added attention and care synonymous with the Universal Bank name. By adding insurance premium financing as a source of funding, we are looking to add to our service offerings to manufacturers, restaurant chains, technology companies, storage companies, law firms, and any business looking to improve their cash flow, along with the ability of their insurance agent or broker to target those needs.

About Input 1

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

