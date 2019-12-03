Universal Beauty Products, Inc. Introduces Delight Beauty, an Uncomplicated Take on Clean and Effective Skincare

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Beauty Products, Inc. announces the launch of Delight Beauty, an everyday skincare brand on a mission to make caring for your skin a truly enjoyable experience. Recognizing that "me time" is a fleeting luxury for many busy consumers, Delight Beauty skincare offers pleasurable textures, scents and formats create delightful moments of self-care, pampering and practical indulgence.

The line is the brainchild of UBP's Senior Director of Brand Innovation, Amy Carra, who wanted to create products for the consumer who is overwhelmed by our industry's devotion to complicated skincare regimens, hard-to-understand ingredients and lofty prices. "Skincare should be something you look forward to each day and night, not an intimidating chore that creates yet another source of anxiety," said Carra.

Each product is thoughtfully developed with its own special twist—an innovative applicator, a unique texture, an inviting scent, a subtle sparkle—that enhances both the experience and the results. Soothing formulas, luxurious textures and nourishing botanicals and minerals all come together to support a complexion that's both healthy and radiant. And because Delight Beauty thinks about everything that goes into its products, the consumer doesn't have to. She can trust that questionable ingredients have been avoided and that each formula has been dermatologist-tested to assure it is safe and non-irritating.

The collection is launching with four hero products: Roll With It Gel Detox Mask, a velvety gel formula with an innovative rolling applicator that cools and stimulates while natural fruit enzymes and hyaluronic help revitalize dull skin; Fresh Sweep Calming Gel Toner, a smooth gel formula paired with a soft antibacterial brush applicator that soothes and pampers skin; Smooth Hydration Nourishing Moisturizer, a silky, lightweight formula with nourishing apricot, vitamin C, vitamin E and antioxidants to support skin defense, renewal, firmness and hydration; and Sparkling Clean Zinc Face Wash, featuring a shimmering gel formula infused with zinc, papaya enzymes and hyaluronic acid that work together to cleanse and rejuvenate skin.

Delight Beauty is now available for purchase through the brand's e-commerce site, delightbeauty.com and through Amazon. Price points range from $17.50 for the Sparkling Clean Zinc Face Wash to $27.50 for the Smooth Hydration Nourishing Moisturizer.

