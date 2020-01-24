Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) will webcast its conference call on February 4, 2020, following the release of its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 after market close on that date. The conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Candace C. Formacek, Vice President and Treasurer.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online on a listen-only basis at www.universalcorp.com. A replay of the webcast conference call will be available at that site through May 4, 2020. A taped replay of the call will also be available from 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 4th through February 18, 2020, at (855) 859-2056. The telephone replay identification number is 7190448.

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call, and the language of the call will not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments.

While news media representatives will not be able to ask questions during the webcast, they are welcome to monitor the remarks on a listen-only basis. The use of any comments made by Universal employees or other participants during the call will be restricted for background use only and not for attribution. The contents of the presentation are the property of Universal Corporation, protected by copyright law, and may not be reproduced in any form without the written permission of Universal Corporation. Rebroadcast of the copyrighted call or any portion thereof is prohibited.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, sources, processes, and supplies agri-products. Tobacco has been our principal focus since our founding in 1918, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. We conduct business in more than 30 countries on five continents. Our revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, were $2.2 billion. For more information on Universal Corporation, visit our website at www.universalcorp.com.

SOURCE Universal Corporation

Related Links

http://www.universalcorp.com

