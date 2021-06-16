Universal Engineering Sciences Acquires McGinley & Associates, A Leading Environmental Engineering And Consulting Firm Headquartered In Nevada

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading infrastructure company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, has acquired McGinley & Associates, a prominent environmental engineering and consulting firm. McGinley & Associates has approximately 40 environmental engineers, geologists, scientists, and environmental field technicians in Reno and Las Vegas who provide services throughout the Western region of the U.S. UES recently made a commitment to grow from an approximately $300 million privately held company to one more than triple its size, through both strategic acquisition and organic growth.

McGinley & Associates has supported some of the largest site remediations projects in Nevada and is involved in many significant mining and exploration projects, as well as cutting-edge industrial, manufacturing operations and renewable energy projects and initiatives. The firm is a long-time, trusted contractor to the State of Nevada on a variety of environmental issues and projects. Specialties include hydrogeology, geochemistry, air quality permitting, Phase I and II Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs), soil and groundwater investigations, site remediation, spill prevention, control, and countermeasure (SPCC) plans, stormwater pollution prevention plans (SWPPP), biology, National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) services and much more.



"Our talented team has provided environmental project optimization and completion for the past 20 years throughout Nevada and the West," said McGinley & Associates President & CEO Joe McGinley, PE, PG, CEM. "We have developed lasting relationships that our clients can count on, and now through our partnership with the UES family of businesses, we can provide more resources and services than ever before."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier infrastructure firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential and civic customers across the country. Recent mergers with GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering and SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, P.C. and GEOServices, LLC, have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind.



"We are pleased to welcome McGinley & Associates, a firm recognized for its impeccable reputation and top-notch management team, to the UES family of companies," said UES Western Regional President James Bristow, PE. "Environmental expertise continues to be in high demand throughout the U.S. Our partnership will enable us to expand our national environmental expertise by providing groundbreaking environmental solutions to our clients by bringing together some of the brightest minds and strongest legacies in geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting and our other complementary businesses."

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a rapidly growing infrastructure firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients.

With nearly 2,200 professionals across 50 branches nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

About McGinley & Associates

McGinley & Associates, based in Nevada, is a leading environmental engineering and consulting firm committed to impeccable service, technical skills and professionalism. Specialties include hydrogeology, geochemistry, air quality permitting, Phase I and II Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs), soil and groundwater investigations, site remediation, spill prevention, control, and countermeasure (SPCC) plans, stormwater pollution prevention plans (SWPPP), biology, National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) services, and much more. The McGinley team is dedicated to the details that ensure success for any project. Experience and expertise are the foundation upon which the environmental solutions are built. The McGinley team delivers products and services that raise the bar for value in the environmental consulting industry. Please visit https://mcgin.com/ for more information.

