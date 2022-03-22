Universal Engineering Sciences Appoints Sheila Norden as Chief Human Resources Officer

The Nation's Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Taps Top Talent to Strengthen Key Leadership Team and Support Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a privately-held national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, has appointed Sheila Norden to the role of Chief Human Resources Officer. Sheila is responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive Human Resource strategy supporting the overall business plan and strategic direction of the organization, including Talent Management, Rewards and Recognition and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. UES plans to hire 1,500 new positions within the next three years. The company has tripled in size in the last 18 months, through both acquisition and organic growth.

"Sheila is a well-respected change leader with expertise in all HR disciplines and proven successful people leadership," said UES President Brian Kirkpatrick. "Her expertise in leading the HR due diligence process and integrations for acquisitions and mergers will prove invaluable as we continue our rapid growth."

Sheila most recently served as Vice President, HR Experience at McKesson Corporation, a global healthcare company, where she spent the majority of her 25-year career. Under her leadership, the HR team supported more than 25,000 employees in North America, including 4,000 people leaders. Delivering HR excellence was a key factor in supporting high Net Promoter and Customer Service scores. She also served at Crestar Bank, now Truist, in various HR and benefits related positions. Sheila holds an M.S. in Human Resources and a B.S. in Psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is currently pursuing her Doctor of Business Administration at Liberty University.

"I'm excited to join UES at this moment of its journey," said UES CHRO Sheila Norden. "Together, we will build the infrastructure to deliver the talent needs that currently exist, as well as support and deliver the talent needs of UES in the future. Putting great talent in place, building teams and helping them grow will enable UES to continue to be successful."

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. BDT Capital Partners is the primary investor in the company.

UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

UES was named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With nearly 3,100 professionals across 67 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

