Universal Engineering Sciences Makes Significant Senior Leadership Hires and Promotions in 2021 and Plans to Add 1,500 Cross-Functional Positions Over Next Three Years

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, announced a series of recent external hires and promotions to its senior leadership team. The company, which was recognized as the fastest growing AEC firm in the U.S. and Canada in 2021, added a chief risk management and safety officer and a senior vice president of integration and innovation as it expands its operations across the U.S. The recent leadership additions bring a variety of industry and Fortune 500 experience to UES, including previous roles in leadership positions with The Walt Disney Company, The Home Depot and Wharton Smith.

Looking ahead, the company intends to post and fill hundreds of open positions in 2022 ranging from facilities and finance to engineers, inspectors, field technicians and corporate executives. Following 12 significant acquisitions in 24 months and notable project wins, the added positions will support the company's expansion across high growth markets in the South, Midwest, West and in Texas. Universal Engineering Sciences currently operates 67 branches, employing more than 3,100 professionals.

"UES is growing, adding branches and new partners to serve areas of the U.S. that are experiencing tremendous development growth and the need for our diverse set of services," said Brian Kirkpatrick, president of Universal Engineering Sciences. "Our strategic vision, addition of partner companies and the hiring and promotion of talented leaders position us to serve critical roles on projects and for customers across the country. We're looking to add to our deep bench of experts today to meet demand as infrastructure windfall and other development flow into this industry."

New Chief Risk Management and Safety Officer Gary Raia joined UES with 30 years of leadership experience in environmental, health safety, risk management and corporate training. Raia has served in similar roles for Fortune 500 companies and was most recently a director for general contractor firm Wharton Smith, Inc. His responsibilities include the development and implementation of policies and procedures to ensure the health and safety of UES team members and customers.

The company's continued growth is also supported by recent hiring and promotion of leading female executives, including:

Kathy Kilmer, Senior Vice President of Integration & Innovation, who spent 25 years at The Walt Disney Company leading world-wide Industrial Engineering and sales planning and development, will focus on ensuring seamless and effective integration of acquired companies in addition to creating and implementing systems that enable the company to achieve its growth goals. Kilmer most recently worked as the SVP of Customer Relationship Management, Analytics, and Consumer Insights at Travel + Leisure Co.

Lauren Falcone, appointed Vice President, Corporate Communications, will lead all Public Affairs programs to promote, protect and enhance the brand, and will have responsibility for brand and reputation management, internal communications, social media, public relations, investor relations and nationwide corporate messaging. Falcone previously worked in communication roles with The Walt Disney Company and HD Supply/The Home Depot.

Lauren Harju has been promoted to Corporate Controller and will oversee the organization's daily accounting operations. Harju spent nearly 12 years in public accounting with EY and held leadership roles with Avant Healthcare Professionals and CNL Financial Group.

Open positions nationwide include inspectors, construction materials testing technicians, geotechnical drillers and administrative and corporate office positions, and experience levels range from entry level to senior management. Of the currently available positions, more than 100 are based in Florida. Nearly 40 open positions are in UES's western region offices (California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona), with 16 positions across the Midwest (Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio), 21 in Texas, and 40 positions available in the Southeast (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee). For a full list of available positions at UES, visit universalengineering.com/careers or follow UES on LinkedIn .

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. BDT Capital Partners is the primary investor in the company.



UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. With the addition of GSI to the portfolio, UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

UES was named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With nearly 3,100 professionals across 67 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

Media Contact: [email protected]

