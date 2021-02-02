Universal Engineering Sciences Strengthens Western Expansion By Acquiring Construction Testing & Engineering, Inc., In Southern California

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a nationwide leader in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, has acquired Construction Testing & Engineering, Inc. (CTE), one of Southern California's leading engineering firms providing geotechnical, environmental and civil engineering; survey; construction inspection and materials testing services to development and construction communities. CTE has 150 employees, with locations in San Diego/Escondido, Chula Vista, Riverside and Ventura/Oxnard, strengthening UES's presence in California. UES recently acquired Wallace-Kuhl & Associates in Northern California and operates an office in Irvine.

"We are committed to developing innovative approaches to our clients' projects, and we have a strong track record of delivering high-quality services for more than 30 years," said CTE Vice President and Principal Dan Math, RCE, GE. "Since UES is known for their innovative approach and excellent client service, joining the family of companies is an exciting way for us to leverage the resources of a national firm to serve our valued clients."

CTE is the seventh investment made by Palm Beach Capital and UES Chief Strategy Officer Gary Elzweig, PE. UES serves clients throughout the West and Southeast, including California, Nevada, Utah, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina, operating from 37 offices with 1,850 highly skilled professionals.

"We are pleased to welcome CTE to the UES family of companies, since we share a similar approach to developing trusted client relationships that stand the test of time," said UES Western Regional President James Bristow, PE. "Together we can pioneer groundbreaking geotechnical solutions by bringing together some of the brightest minds and strongest legacies in geotechnical engineering and our other complementary businesses."

CTE's projects have included deep foundation design, site-specific seismic response development, ground modification, slope stability analyses and typical grading control in high-rise and mid-rise office buildings, hotels, condominiums and apartments, casinos, universities, various K-12 public school projects, churches, shopping malls, residential developments, industrial parks and earth and rockfill dams, as well as hundreds of U.S. Navy, U.S. Army Corps, federal highway, state, city, municipal, and utility projects.

UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients.

Launching a Unified Digital Presence

UES recently launched a sophisticated new website, combining the entire family of companies under one unified digital presence at universalengineering.com. The website offers more robust content and a more sophisticated look and feel as the company continues to grow and evolve.

"As our seven companies merge together and leverage our incredible bench strength of talent, expertise and brand recognition nationwide, our new website demonstrates our unified, collaborative approach," said James. "We are sharing our growth story and conveying our leadership in the industry while remaining true to our roots and showing how we are making a lasting, positive impact in our communities."

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences (UES), headquartered in Orlando, is a rapidly growing engineering firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With more than 1,850 professionals across 37 national branches, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and to build safe and successful communities. Recent mergers with GFA International, Inc., Nova Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering and Wallace-Kuhl & Associates have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on social media.

About Construction Testing & Engineering

Founded in 1989, Construction Testing & Engineering, Inc. (CTE), commenced operations with two professional engineers and one engineering geologist. Over the past 25 years, CTE has grown to become a large regional multi-disciplined engineering company employing more than 150 professionals. Locally owned and operated, CTE is a leading engineering firm primarily doing business in the southwestern United States. From offices located in San Diego/Escondido, Chula Vista, Riverside and Ventura/Oxnard, CTE provides geotechnical, environmental, and civil engineering; survey; construction inspection and materials testing services for owners, developers, contractors and public entities within the communities we reside. Visit www.cte-inc.net for more information.

