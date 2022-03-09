UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

News provided by

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Mar 09, 2022, 16:15 ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.705 per share on, March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2022.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-five investments in twenty-one states.

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Also from this source

UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST REPORTS 2021 FOURTH QUARTER...

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend Increase...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics