Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $234.2 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $223.8 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, during the comparable quarter of 2018. Net revenues increased 4.3% to $2.804 billion during the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $2.688 billion during the first quarter of 2018.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS, as calculated on the attached Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), was $223.3 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, as compared to $232.1 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2018.

Included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first quarter of 2019, is a pre-tax unrealized loss of $4.3 million, or $.03 per diluted share (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first quarter of 2019, is a favorable after-tax impact of $10.9 million, or $.12 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first quarter of 2018, is a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $8.3 million, or $.09 per diluted share, consisting of: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $9.9 million, or $.11 per diluted share, resulting from a $13.0 million pre-tax increase in the reserve established in connection with the discussions with the Department of Justice ("DOJ"), as discussed below, and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $1.6 million, or $.02 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $452.7 million during the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $442.1 million during the first quarter of 2018. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impacts of our adoption of ASU 2016-09, other (income) expense, net, as well as the unfavorable impact of the above-mentioned $13.0 million pre-tax increase in the DOJ Reserve recorded during the first quarter of 2018, was $457.2 million during the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $455.1 million during the first quarter of 2018.

Acute Care Services – Three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:

During the first quarter of 2019, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased 4.9% and adjusted patient days increased 4.4%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission decreased 0.4% while net revenue per adjusted patient day was unchanged during the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the comparable quarter of 2018. Net revenues from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 4.7% during the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the comparable quarter of the prior year.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:

During the first quarter of 2019, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 2.9% while adjusted patient days increased 0.9% as compared to the first quarter of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 0.4% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.5% during the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the comparable quarter in 2018. On a same facility basis, our behavioral health care services' net revenues increased 3.0% during the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Share Repurchase Program:

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, our net cash provided by operating activities was $391 million as compared to $410 million generated during the first quarter of 2018. The net decrease of $19 million was due to: (i) an unfavorable change of $29 million in accounts receivable; (ii) $39 million of other combined net unfavorable changes, partially offset by; (iii) a favorable change of $49 million in other working capital accounts resulting primarily from changes in accounts payable due to timing of disbursements.

In conjunction with our January 1, 2019 adoption of ASU 2017-12, "Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities", we have included the net cash inflows or outflows, which were received or paid in connection with foreign exchange contracts that hedge our investment in the U.K., in investing cash flows on the consolidated statements of cash flows. Prior to 2019, these net inflows/outflows were included in operating cash flows. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation on the consolidated statements of cash flows included herein.

In December of 2018, our Board of Directors authorized a $500 million increase to our stock repurchase program, which increased the aggregate authorization to $1.7 billion from the previous $1.2 billion authorization approved during 2017, 2016 and 2014. Pursuant to this program, we may purchase shares of our Class B Common Stock, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

In conjunction with this program, during the first quarter of 2019, we have repurchased 840,699 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $106.3 million, (approximately $126 per share). Since inception of the program in 2014 through March 31, 2019, we have repurchased approximately 11.51 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $1.34 billion (approximately $117 per share).

DOJ Reserve:

As previously disclosed, during 2018 and 2017 our financial statements included increases to the reserve established in connection with the civil aspects of the government's investigation of certain of our behavioral health care facilities. The aggregate pre-tax reserve amounted to approximately $123 million as of both March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Changes in the reserve may be required in future periods as discussions with the Department of Justice continue and additional information becomes available. We cannot predict the ultimate resolution of this matter and therefore can provide no assurance that final amounts paid in settlement or otherwise, if any, or associated costs, as well as the income tax deductibility of payments, will not differ materially from our established reserve and assumptions related to income tax deductibility. Please see Item 3-Legal Proceedings in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 for additional disclosure in connection with this matter.

Adoption of ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842): Amendments to the FASB Accounting Standards Codification":

Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted ASU 2016-02 which requires companies to, among other things, recognize lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. As a result of our adoption of ASU 2016-02, our consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2019 includes right of use assets-operating leases ($342.0 million) and operating lease liabilities ($56.1 million current and $286.1 million noncurrent). Prior period financial statements were not adjusted for the effects of this new standard.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three months

ended March 31,

2019

2018







Net revenues $2,804,391

$2,687,516







Operating charges:





Salaries, wages and benefits 1,365,546

1,300,148 Other operating expenses 644,780

620,819 Supplies expense 307,463

292,929 Depreciation and amortization 120,040

113,103 Lease and rental expense 26,125

26,703

2,463,954

2,353,702







Income from operations 340,437

333,814







Interest expense, net 39,640

37,576 Other (income) expense, net 4,501

0







Income before income taxes 296,296

296,238







Provision for income taxes 58,898

67,569







Net income 237,398

228,669







Less: Net income attributable to





noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 3,230

4,837







Net income attributable to UHS $234,168

$223,832















































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.57

$2.37







Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.57

$2.36

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended March 31,

2019

2018 Basic and diluted:





Net income attributable to UHS $234,168

$223,832 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (515)

(104) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $233,653

$223,728







Weighted average number of common shares - basic 90,776

94,226







Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.57

$2.37







Weighted average number of common shares 90,776

94,226 Add: Other share equivalents 191

457 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 90,967

94,683







Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.57

$2.36

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

March 31, 2019

revenues

March 31, 2018

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $234,168





$223,832



Depreciation and amortization 120,040





113,103



Interest expense, net 39,640





37,576



Provision for income taxes 58,898





67,569



EBITDA net of NCI $452,746

16.1%

$442,080

16.4%















Other (income) expense, net 4,501





-



Increase in DOJ Reserve -





13,000



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $457,247

16.3%

$455,080

16.9%















Net revenues $2,804,391





$2,687,516



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $234,168

$2.57

$223,832

$2.36 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Increase in DOJ Reserve, after-tax -

-

9,911

0.11 Impact of ASU 2016-09 (10,907)

(0.12)

(1,598)

(0.02) Subtotal adjustments (10,907)

(0.12)

8,313

0.09 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $223,261

$2.45

$232,145

$2.45

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three months

ended March 31,

2019

2018







Net income $237,398

$228,669 Other comprehensive income (loss):





Unrealized derivative gains (losses) on cash flow hedges (2,917)

2,124 Foreign currency translation adjustment (14,262)

(4,341) Other 0

2,367 Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax (17,179)

150 Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) (2,466)

1,077 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (14,713)

(927)







Comprehensive income 222,685

227,742 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,230

4,837 Comprehensive income attributable to UHS $219,455

$222,905

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















March 31,



December 31,





2019



2018 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 62,726

$ 105,220 Accounts receivable, net



1,602,405



1,509,909 Supplies



149,928



148,206 Other current assets



145,382



174,467 Total current assets



1,960,441



1,937,802













Property and equipment



8,733,367



8,563,455 Less: accumulated depreciation



(3,818,529)



(3,715,515)





4,914,838



4,847,940













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,856,664



3,844,628 Deferred income taxes



5,350



5,280 Right of use assets-operating leases



342,032



0 Deferred charges



8,207



8,772 Other



633,745



621,058 Total Assets

$ 11,721,277

$ 11,265,480













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 71,991

$ 63,446 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,355,717



1,253,714 Legal reserves



128,294



129,150 Operating lease liabilities



56,136



0 Federal and state taxes



44,628



2,428 Total current liabilities



1,656,766



1,448,738













Other noncurrent liabilities



364,334



361,809 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



286,101



0 Long-term debt



3,821,938



3,935,187 Deferred income taxes



35,984



49,661













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



3,843



4,292













UHS common stockholders' equity



5,482,415



5,389,262 Noncontrolling interest



69,896



76,531 Total equity



5,552,311



5,465,793













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 11,721,277

$ 11,265,480

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three months

ended March 31,

2019

2018







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $237,398

$228,669 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 120,040

113,134 Gain on sale of assets and businesses 0

(703) Stock-based compensation expense 17,591

19,700 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (101,619)

(72,526) Accrued interest (2,687)

(6,209) Accrued and deferred income taxes 52,291

61,674 Other working capital accounts 107,878

59,032 Other assets and deferred charges (3,771)

(5,438) Other (38,298)

8,211 Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 24,398

23,125 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (22,320)

(18,765) Net cash provided by operating activities 390,901

409,904







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions, net of disposals (169,848)

(189,041) Acquisition of property and businesses 0

(20,931) Inflows (outflows) from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment 12,895

(45,853) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 0

839 Costs incurred for purchase and implementation of information technology applications (9,678)

(8,570) Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 0

100 Investment in, and advances to, joint ventures and other (879)

(8,675) Net cash used in investing activities (167,510)

(272,131)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Reduction of long-term debt (114,540)

(140,676) Additional borrowings 8,700

20,500 Repurchase of common shares (143,785)

(9,441) Dividends paid (9,081)

(9,422) Issuance of common stock 2,726

2,545 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (10,314)

(4,217) Net cash used in financing activities (266,294)

(140,711)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 794

1,857 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (42,109)

(1,081) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 199,685

167,297 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $157,576

$166,216







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $41,050

$41,539







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $5,087

$2,749







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $71,987

$84,708







Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $355,981

$0

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)













































% Change









Quarter ended Same Facility:







3/31/2019











Acute Care Hospitals









Revenues







4.7% Adjusted Admissions







4.9% Adjusted Patient Days







4.4% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission





-0.4% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day





0.0%



































Behavioral Health Hospitals









Revenues







3.0% Adjusted Admissions







2.9% Adjusted Patient Days







0.9% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission





0.4% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day





2.5%















































UHS Consolidated



First quarter ended





3/31/2019

3/31/2018











Revenues



$2,804,391

$2,687,516 EBITDA net of NCI



$452,746

$442,080 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



16.1%

16.4% Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$457,247

$455,080 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI

16.3%

16.9%























Cash Flow From Operations



$390,901

$409,904 Days Sales Outstanding



51

53 Capital Expenditures



$169,848

$189,041











Debt



$3,893,929

$3,921,335 UHS' Shareholders Equity



$5,482,415

$5,215,646 Debt / Total Capitalization



41.5%

42.9% Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)



2.38

2.32 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1) 2.21

2.30 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)



3.10

3.36











(1) Latest 4 quarters











Universal Health Services, Inc.





Acute Care Hospital Services





For the three months ended





March 31, 2019 and 2018





(in thousands)

























































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services





















































Three months ended

Three months ended











March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018











Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues







Net revenues

$1,490,862

100.0%

$1,423,777

100.0%







Operating charges:























Salaries, wages and benefits

618,691

41.5%

581,768

40.9%







Other operating expenses

331,885

22.3%

308,181

21.6%







Supplies expense

257,711

17.3%

243,153

17.1%







Depreciation and amortization

74,228

5.0%

72,150

5.1%







Lease and rental expense

14,256

1.0%

14,283

1.0%







Subtotal-operating expenses

1,296,771

87.0%

1,219,535

85.7%







Income from operations

194,091

13.0%

204,242

14.3%







Interest expense, net

279

0.0%

531

0.0%







Other (income) expense, net

-

-

-

-







Income before income taxes

$193,812

13.0%

$203,711

14.3%





















































































All Acute Care Hospital Services





















































Three months ended

Three months ended











March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018











Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues







Net revenues

$1,514,844

100.0%

$1,445,632

100.0%







Operating charges:























Salaries, wages and benefits

619,317

40.9%

581,768

40.2%







Other operating expenses

356,231

23.5%

330,036

22.8%







Supplies expense

258,144

17.0%

243,153

16.8%







Depreciation and amortization

74,361

4.9%

72,150

5.0%







Lease and rental expense

14,299

0.9%

14,283

1.0%







Subtotal-operating expenses

1,322,352

87.3%

1,241,390

85.9%







Income from operations

192,492

12.7%

204,242

14.1%







Interest expense, net

279

0.0%

531

0.0%







Other (income) expense, net

-

-

-

-







Income before income taxes

$192,213

12.7%

$203,711

14.1%



























































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

























The All Acute Care Hospital Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.